Seven start-ups win awards at Las Vegas trade show

Staff writer, with CNA





Seven local start-ups won CES Innovation Awards at the CES in Las Vegas, one of the largest electronics expos in the world, the Ministry of Science and Technology has said.

The firms honored are: RT Stream International, Yun yun AI Baby camera, Mindtronic AI, Mbran Filtra, GRAID Technology, ELECLEAN and VMFi Inc, the ministry said, adding that they won awards in six categories — Smart Cities, Wearable Technology, Health and Wellness, Sustainability, Eco-Design and Smart Energy, Fitness and Sports, Computer Peripherals and Accessories

One hundred Taiwanese start-ups attended the CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, which ran from Wednesday until yesterday, aiming to demonstrate their efforts in advancing innovations.

The number of Taiwanese start-ups at the show was the second-highest among all participating nations, trailing only France, the ministry said.

Twenty-seven of the Taiwanese firms were from the smart medical care sector; 25 were from the artificial intelligence and cybersecurity sector; 25 were from the semiconductor, space and communications sector; and 23 from the digital technology industry.

They participated either physically or virtually, the ministry said, citing COVID-19 restrictions.

Those attending physically showcased their innovations in the “Eureka Park” and “Taiwan Tech Arena” pavilions in the show’s innovation exhibition area.

The Taiwan Tech Arena is a ministry platform aimed at cultivating tech start-ups and helping them raise funds.

It was the fourth time that the ministry led local start-ups to the Las Vegas show, Department of Academia-Industry Collaboration and Science Park Affairs Director-General Andrea Hsu (許增如) told the tech pavilion’s closing ceremony.

The ministry took the initiative in 2018 when only 32 Taiwanese start-ups represented on the platform attended, he said.

Taiwan’s success at the awards demonstrated the nation’s innovation capability, he said, adding that being represented in the Taiwan Tech Arena helped start-ups gain international recognition.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only posed risks, but also created business opportunities, he said, adding that it is time for Taiwan to push for industrial transformation and to cultivate its talent pool.

To boost the global visibility of Taiwanese innovations, the ministry has been working with Silicon Valley firms to integrate resource.

In July last year, the Taiwan Tech Arena opened the TTA-SV office in the high-tech California region to assist Taiwanese start-ups that want to enter the US market.

The ministry has also started the “LEAP Program” to send local talent to US companies or research institutions, where they would gain insight into the high tech sector for six months to one year before returning to Taiwan.

This year, it launched the “X-Talent” program, which sends young professionals in the digital transformation, precision healthcare, space and sports technology sectors to Silicon Valley.