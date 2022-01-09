Mercury to drop to 9°C amid midweek cold front

Staff writer, with CNA





A cold front would arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday and linger until Friday, the Central Weather Bureau forecast yesterday.

While tomorrow’s temperatures throughout Taiwan would rise slightly, a continental cold air mass would from Tuesday bring rain to the northern and eastern parts of the country, as well as to mountainous areas in central Taiwan.

The rest of the country would mostly see cloudy skies, but have chances of sunshine, the bureau said.

Climbers walk along a snow-covered cliffside path in Yushan National Park in Chiayi County yesterday. Photo courtesy of Pan Wei via CNA

The effect of the cold air mass would be most pronounced early on Wednesday, when the temperature in low-lying parts of northern Taiwan would drop to as low as 9°C to 10°C, while lows in Taipei would be about 12°C, former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

The cold spell would weaken slightly from Wednesday to Friday, said Wu, who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.

However, radiative cooling would result in the mercury dropping in the morning and evening in western Taiwan, with temperatures as low as 9°C from Hsinchu to Chiayi, he said.