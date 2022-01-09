A cold front would arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday and linger until Friday, the Central Weather Bureau forecast yesterday.
While tomorrow’s temperatures throughout Taiwan would rise slightly, a continental cold air mass would from Tuesday bring rain to the northern and eastern parts of the country, as well as to mountainous areas in central Taiwan.
The rest of the country would mostly see cloudy skies, but have chances of sunshine, the bureau said.
Photo courtesy of Pan Wei via CNA
The effect of the cold air mass would be most pronounced early on Wednesday, when the temperature in low-lying parts of northern Taiwan would drop to as low as 9°C to 10°C, while lows in Taipei would be about 12°C, former CWB Weather Forecast Center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.
The cold spell would weaken slightly from Wednesday to Friday, said Wu, who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University.
However, radiative cooling would result in the mercury dropping in the morning and evening in western Taiwan, with temperatures as low as 9°C from Hsinchu to Chiayi, he said.
SECURITY THREAT: Chinese companies are obligated by law to help Beijing in its national intelligence efforts, making commercial drones a potential risk, a source said China-made commercial drones might contain back doors and malware that transmit flight and video data to the government in China, an official said yesterday. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the senior official said that Chinese drones, widely used by farmers for crop dusting, pose a significant cybersecurity threat to users and the government. Beijing has unrestricted access to private user data held by Chinese corporations, which are obligated to cooperate with the country’s national intelligence efforts under China’s National Intelligence Law, the official said. In Taipei, government agencies have taken steps to remove Chinese-manufactured devices and software from official use as President Tsai
The navy yesterday held a public event to display the tactical capabilities of its indigenously built corvettes and minelaying ships ahead of the Lunar New Year. The vessels, built by Lungteh Shipbuilding in Yilan County, appeared at the Weihai Naval Base (威海營區) in Keelung, but due to bad weather, only the two Tuo Chiang-class stealth multimission corvettes demonstrated their capabilities. The corvettes conducted tracking and firing simulations using Sea Sword II air-defense missiles, 76mm naval guns, their close-in weapon systems and jamming shells, while also showing off their maneuverability by hitting 35 knots in rough waters. The Sea Sword II missile was developed
LOS ANGELES EVENT: The design that won the airline its record 30th award showed that it is ready to welcome travelers back to Taiwan, the company said A cycling-themed float sponsored by China Airlines won the International Award for most outstanding float from outside the US at the Rose Parade in Los Angeles on Saturday. The honor for the float, which is 17m long, 5m wide and 7.5m high, and features a family experiencing Taiwan on two wheels, made it the record-breaking 30th win for the state-owned airline. The float was decorated with Taiwanese symbols such as tung blossoms, orchids and models of Taiwanese dishes and beverages such as braised pork with rice and boba tea. The float was designed with the aim of attracting international visitors to Taiwan once
China-based Taiwanese actors Kevin Lin (林瑞陽) and Ting Chang (張庭), his wife, have had their Sina Weibo and TikTok accounts put under restrictions, local media reported yesterday. Authorities were investigating financial fraud allegations against Lin, the Central News Agency (CNA) said. Chang, who uses her TikTok account for marketing products, has been banned from conducting business on the platform due to activity that “violates TikTok’s community guidelines,” the report said, citing a notification from the platform. The couple is accused of reselling products at prices several times the original value through their company, Shanghai Daerwei Trading Co (上海達爾威貿易有限公司). The Shijiazhuang City Government in