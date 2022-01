Owner of abandoned dog that killed cat to be fined

HOLDER UNKNOWN: The pit bull terrier mix wore a collar, suggesting that it once had an owner, who would face a fine of up to NT$150,000, an official said

Staff writer, with CNA





The owner of a dog described as pit bull terrier crossbreed would be fined after the dog attacked and killed a pet cat, Hsinchu County Animal Disease Control Center director Peng Cheng-yu (彭正宇) said on Friday.

The attack occurred on Thursday when the dog, suspected of having been deserted by its owner, broke into a residence in Jhudong Township (竹東) and mauled the cat to death, Peng said.

After receiving a report of the attack, the center sent staff to the scene, where they caught the dog, he said.

A dog described as pit bull terrier crossbreed that killed a pet cat sits in a cage at the Hsinchu County Animal Disease Control Center on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Hsinchu County Animal Disease Control Center via CNA

When it was locked in a cage at the center, the dog lowered its head, a gesture suggesting that it realized it was in trouble, Peng said.

The dog wore a collar, which suggests that it had an owner before it was apparently abandoned and became a stray, he said, adding that the center is searching for the owner, who would be fined between NT$30,000 and NT$150,000 based on the Animal Protection Act (動物保護法).

The act stipulates that “aggressive” dogs must be properly leashed and muzzled, and can only be walked in public by adults.

The Council of Agriculture categorizes six types of dog as aggressive — American pit bull terriers, American pit bull terrier crossbreeds, Tosa, Neapolitan mastiff, Brazilian mastiff and Dogo Argentino.

The agency in November last year announced that starting on March 1, pit bull terriers would be banned from importation or being kept as pets.

Pit bull terrier owners who acquired their dogs before the deadline would have to register them before Feb. 28 next year, it said.

People with unregistered pit bull terriers would after that date face fines of up to NT$250,000, and their dogs would be seized and taken to public shelters, the agency said.

The ban is to become effective after several reports of pit bull terrier attacks, including one in which a dog mauled a three-year-old boy to death in Pingtung County last month.