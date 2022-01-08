China Airlines float wins prize

LOS ANGELES EVENT: The design that won the airline its record 30th award showed that it is ready to welcome travelers back to Taiwan, the company said A cycling-themed float sponsored by China Airlines won the International Award for most outstanding float from outside the US at the Rose Parade in Los Angeles on Saturday. The honor for the float, which is 17m long, 5m wide and 7.5m high, and features a family experiencing Taiwan on two wheels, made it the record-breaking 30th win for the state-owned airline. The float was decorated with Taiwanese symbols such as tung blossoms, orchids and models of Taiwanese dishes and beverages such as braised pork with rice and boba tea. The float was designed with the aim of attracting international visitors to Taiwan once