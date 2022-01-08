Positive survey results belie traffic death statistics

By Lin Liang-sheng and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Even though traffic deaths have increased each year for the past four years, people believe the roads have become safer, a Vision Project survey found on Wednesday.

The organization told a news conference at the legislature in Taipei that Taiwan needs a structured approach to achieve “roadway justice.”

More than 6,000 respondents to the survey said that the nation’s roads are safer and better than 10 years ago, with drivers more willing to yield, Vision Project executive director Lo Kuo-chun (羅國俊) said.

However, traffic deaths have actually increased each year since 2017, reaching nearly 3,000 in 2020, Lo said.

Traffic incidents are the sixth-largest cause of death in Taiwan, demanding more attention than the issue is given, he said.

Travel safety is a fundamental human right, National Taiwan University Advanced Public Transportation Research Center director Jason Chang (張學孔) said.

A nation that allows nearly 3,000 deaths, 460,000 minor injuries and 50,000 serious injuries due to traffic incidents every year — leading to economic losses of more than US$15 billion annually — is irresponsible, Chang said.

If it decides to take the problem seriously, the government should include in its solution road and vehicle design, smart traffic management and enforcement, public transportation upgrades and driver behavior modification, he said.

Organizational changes are also needed, including traffic safety reports being made the responsibility of the Executive Yuan, not the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, he said.

After 20 years of hard work, the nation has a Transportation Safety Board tasked with conducting investigations, but a general safety board is needed, as well as national-level traffic police, Chang said.

Agencies under separate ministries focused on traffic safety also need to be combined, he said.

The Cabinet has spearheaded a multipronged approach to improving public transportation and traffic safety through engineering, education, enforcement and legislation, Department of Railways and Highways specialist Lee Chao-hsien (李昭賢) said.

Education is the best way to address the problem at its root, reaching schoolchildren and elderly people through their communities, Lee said.

Using technology to identify high-accident areas and times to respond with more precise enforcement is also a key to reducing incidents, he said.

From an infrastructure perspective, central and local governments would coordinate to improve 1,950 intersections by the end of the year, Lee said.

Intersections are the primary site for fatal accidents, he said, adding that the goal is to protect pedestrians by reverse-engineering intersections so that they no longer prioritize vehicles.

Lee agreed with calls to address drunk driving, saying that conditions for confiscating vehicles should be reviewed, the scope for penalties for repeat offenses extended and penalties for passengers increased.

A bill would also be introduced to penalize improper use of phones by pedestrians, he said.