The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) should emphasize that COVID-19 is primarily transmitted by aerosols, experts said yesterday.
The world’s public health authorities, including the WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since last year have said that aerosols are one of the main modes of transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Large gatherings in enclosed spaces with poor ventilation create ideal conditions to spread aerosol-borne viruses, said Wang Chia-chen (王家蓁), an associate professor at National Sun Yat-sen University’s CCW Aerosol and Biomedical Science Laboratory.
Photo: Wang Shu-hsiu, Taipei Times
Droplets are typically larger than 100 micrometers and fall to the ground within five seconds of being expelled by an adult, while virus-bearing aerosols — which can be as small as 1 micrometer — can remain airborne for at least 12 hours, Wang said.
Additionally, aerosols can be circulated by natural airflow or air conditioning systems, further boosting them as a pathway for infection, she said.
The CECC has yet to complete contact tracing of people confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in Taiwan, including janitors at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, who were infected after taking the same bus at different times, she said.
Virus-bearing aerosols might have caused such cases, Wang said, adding that aerosols smaller than 5 micrometers can be inhaled into the lungs so rapidly that no trace of the virus would be found by a nasal swab.
Taiwan’s health officials should increase interpersonal distancing to 2m, regulate use of ventilation systems and continue to mandate masking, she said, adding that dividers at restaurants do little to prevent airborne transmission.
Research shows that efficient particulate absorbing filters reduce concentrations of aerosols, while ultraviolet (UV) light kills the virus, she said.
UV lights can be used indoors to reduce infection risks, although direct exposure of the eyes and skin to such lamps should be avoided, Wang said.
The CECC should develop a working definition for “aerosol” and consult experts from outside the government, an academic with a background in air conditioning technology said.
Taiwan’s pandemic guidelines are based on infection via droplets and contact, which might be out of date, the academic said on condition of anonymity.
“Every possible gap in pandemic defense should be covered and people need to be told that every technology that could target potential modes of infection is being used,” they said.
Another expert who asked to remain anonymous said that they repeatedly urged the CECC to guard against risks of aerosol transmission, especially through ventilation and air conditioning systems in quarantine hotels and large indoor public venues.
The CECC rejected the advice on the grounds that listing aerosols as among the main transmission modes of the virus without providing solutions could spark panic, the second source said.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said he had no knowledge of such a conversation.
The CECC recognizes that the virus can be spread by aerosols, and it would discuss with experts whether it constitutes a main mode of transmission, Chuang said.
