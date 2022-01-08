Lin, senior DPP figures campaign; Yen’s dad falls ill

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The two front-runners in the five-way legislative by-election in Taichung yesterday hit the campaign trail again before tomorrow’s vote.

Senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) figures accompanied the party’s candidate, Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), to canvass for votes around the streets of the city’s second electoral district.

“We must talk to and listen to local people, for them to see that in Taiwan we have a democratic system in which people can stand firm and hold onto their core values. So I urge people not to be afraid and to come out to vote on Sunday,” Lin said.

Former legislator Lin Ching-yi, left, the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate in the legislative by-election in Taichung’s second electoral district, and Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang campaign in Taichung yesterday. Photo courtesy of Lin Ching-yi’s campaign headquarterS via CNA

Lin’s campaign office organized several rounds of street campaigning, with Lin in the morning riding in a jeep accompanied by DPP Legislator Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌), who represents Taichung and is the deputy legislative speaker, followed by a motorcade of supporters.

Lin was joined by DPP Deputy Secretary-General Lin Fei-fan (林飛帆) in the afternoon, and by DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) and Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) in the evening.

Separately, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) candidate Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒) also organized several campaign events yesterday, amid speculation about his father’s health.

Former legislator Yen Kuan-heng, the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate in the legislative by-election in Taichung’s second electoral district, speaks to reporters in Taichung yesterday. Photo courtesy of Yen Kuan-heng’s campaign headquarters via CNA

Former legislator Yen Ching-piao (顏清標) was rushed to hospital on Thursday night due to high blood pressure, media reports said.

The elder Yen was reportedly upset by persistent reports that the Yen family had engaged in land-grabbing, employing illegal means to acquire properties, exerting political pressure to secure public projects, not repaying loans and saddling banks with debts, and other alleged illicit actions to accumulate vast wealth and real-estate holdings in Taichung.

He was reportedly particularly upset when political pundits said that a plot of land containing the grave of his mother allegedly included illegal structures that should be torn down.

Critics said that it was an election ploy by the Yen family to appeal to solicit sympathy votes for his son.