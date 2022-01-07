Eight out of 25 fruit products mislabeled: committee

Staff writer, with CNA





An inspection of fruit products revealed that labeling on eight out of 25 items breached food safety regulations, the Consumer Protection Committee said in a statement yesterday.

The committee said that the inspection of dried fruit products and jams was conducted amid a surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic and in preparation for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Dried fruit products from 13 brands and jams from 12 producers were purchased from online stores, the committee said, adding that it focused on products with no artificial preservatives or sweeteners.

However, eight products tested failed the labeling regulations set by the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation (食品安全衛生管理法), it said.

The labels on seven of them contained wrong information, such as volume, or protein, carbohydrate, sugar, salt, fat, and vitamin C content — as well as insufficient details about the manufacturer or retailer, it said.

The manufacturers of the seven products face fines of NT$30,000 to NT$3 million (US$1,085 to US$108,495) and were ordered to update the labels, the committee said.

Two of the eight products that failed the test were incorrectly labeled as “all-natural,” as the products had been processed, it said.

The manufacturers of the two products face fines of NT$40,000 to NT$4 million and were given a deadline to change the information, the committee said.