The government on Monday urged doctoral candidates, young academics and students looking to study abroad to apply for Taiwanese Overseas Pioneers Grants, as an increase in applicant numbers for programs at foreign universities has lead to more competitive situations at many institutions highly regarded by Taiwanese.
Of the 468 Taiwanese who finished their doctorates abroad in the past two years, only 51 studied in the field of humanities and social sciences, with the rest being awarded degrees in science and technology-related subjects, the Ministry of Science and Technology said.
National Applied Research Laboratories acting president Lin Bou-wen (林博文) said that it is more difficult for students in the humanities and social sciences to obtain scholarships and find a job after graduation, which makes the field less attractive for those who wish to study abroad.
The decline in Taiwanese students who pursue overseas degrees in this field comes as Chinese and Indians are increasingly applying for those programs, the ministry said, adding that it is concerned that the trend undermines Taiwanese students’ opportunities.
Taiwanese Overseas Pioneers Grants have over the past three years been given to 75 doctoral candidates and young academics, it said.
The ministry said it hopes that the program would in the future welcome more students in the humanities and social sciences, as the grants would alleviate their financial concerns and enable them to focus on their theses and other academic work.
Doctoral candidates can receive up to NT$900,000 a year, while young academics can get up to NT$600,000, it said.
The program also sponsors the publication of academic books with up to NT$200,000, the ministry added.
Evita Liu (劉懷清), a doctoral student in the business administration and management department of Bocconi University in Milan, Italy, said that the grant helped her significantly during the last stages of writing her thesis, as she did not have to work as a teaching assistant during that time to make ends meet.
The ministry also announced 25 students who have been approved for the program last year.
The application process for this year begins in April, the ministry said.
Department of Humanities and Social Sciences Director Lin Ming-jen (林明仁) said that the program might be expanded to support established academics.
LOS ANGELES EVENT: The design that won the airline its record 30th award showed that it is ready to welcome travelers back to Taiwan, the company said A cycling-themed float sponsored by China Airlines won the International Award for most outstanding float from outside the US at the Rose Parade in Los Angeles on Saturday. The honor for the float, which is 17m long, 5m wide and 7.5m high, and features a family experiencing Taiwan on two wheels, made it the record-breaking 30th win for the state-owned airline. The float was decorated with Taiwanese symbols such as tung blossoms, orchids and models of Taiwanese dishes and beverages such as braised pork with rice and boba tea. The float was designed with the aim of attracting international visitors to Taiwan once
China-based Taiwanese actors Kevin Lin (林瑞陽) and Ting Chang (張庭), his wife, have had their Sina Weibo and TikTok accounts put under restrictions, local media reported yesterday. Authorities were investigating financial fraud allegations against Lin, the Central News Agency (CNA) said. Chang, who uses her TikTok account for marketing products, has been banned from conducting business on the platform due to activity that “violates TikTok’s community guidelines,” the report said, citing a notification from the platform. The couple is accused of reselling products at prices several times the original value through their company, Shanghai Daerwei Trading Co (上海達爾威貿易有限公司). The Shijiazhuang City Government in
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan at 5:46pm yesterday, causing delays to some train services and affecting commuters returning home from work. The quake’s hypocenter was 56.7km east of Hualien County Hall at a depth of 19.4km, data from the Central Weather Bureau’s Seismology Center showed. The largest intensity generated by the quake reached Level 4, which was reported in Taipei, New Taipei City and Yilan County. An intensity of Level 3 was reported in Taoyuan, Taichung, Hsinchu City, Changhua County and Nantou City, bureau data showed. The Taiwan Railways Administration said it slowed down some of its
A missing couple linked by police to the body of a man discovered on Friday on a Nantou County hiking trail have been found dead in Puli Township (埔里). Local firefighters and police said the remains of a woman, surnamed Wang (王), and a man, surnamed Kuo (郭), had been found hanging 200m from the body of a man, surnamed Fan Chiang (范姜), who was discovered by hikers on Friday. A preliminary investigation showed that on Tuesday last week, Fan Chiang, 32, had ridden a motorcycle, followed by Wang and Kuo sharing a second motorcycle, police said. The vehicles were located in a