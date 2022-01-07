Groups urge conference to coordinate climate policy

By Lo Chi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A national climate conference to coordinate policy should be established, a coalition of environmental groups said yesterday as it revealed its recommendations for changes to the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法).

The groups made the remark at a news conference two days after the Taipei-based Chinese National Federation of Industries asked the government to drop a policy goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

The environmental groups opposed the federation’s stance, saying that Taiwan should not deviate from the global consensus of reaching carbon neutrality by that year.

Representatives from environmental groups pose at an event in Taipei yesterday calling for a “climate change act.” Photo courtesy of the Environmental Rights Foundation

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) on Oct. 21 last year issued a notice to begin a 60-day period of gathering public feedback and suggestions on the proposal, which includes provisions for carbon credits, greenhouse emission standards and renaming the bill the climate change act.

A climate conference should be tasked to coordinate climate action and not the National Council for Sustained Development, which lacks expertise, authority and administrative capacity, Taiwan Environment and Planning Association chairman Chao Chia-wei (趙家緯) said.

The act should empower the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Health and Welfare to create mechanisms to maintain fairness in climate policy, Chao said, adding that the role of other government entities should be clarified.

Yang Shu-jung (楊書容), a researcher at the Citizen of the Earth, Taiwan, expressed support for the government’s proposal to use a combination of carbon credits and greenhouse gas emission standards to regulate industries.

A carbon tax-based regulatory system that is not bolstered by emissions standards would embolden corporations with deep pockets to emit as much as they can afford, Yang said.

Complaints from enterprises that carbon credits and maximum emissions standards impose an unfair tax burden are spurious, he said.

Green Citizens’ Action Alliance researcher Dennis Wei (衛楊) said that reducing emissions should be explicitly stated as the guiding principle for setting carbon credit prices in amendments to the act or in its footnotes.

A 2020 London School of Economics and Political Science policy publication, Carbon pricing options for Taiwan, should be consulted when officials draft amendments to the law, Wei said.

The paper says that the price of carbon monoxide emissions should initially be US$10 per tonne, while upward adjustments should be made annually with the goal of reaching US$98 per tonne by 2030, he said.

The proposed amendments should address the effects of climate change on human rights and include disadvantaged groups in the decisionmaking process, said Yeh Yu-hsuan (葉于瑄), a project director at the Environmental Justice Foundation’s Taiwan office.