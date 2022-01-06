Hsinchu to launch research project on Lidongshan Fort

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Hsinchu County is to launch an 18-month research focused on Lidongshan Fort (李崠山古堡) in hopes that it would be recognized as the third national historical heritage site.

The Hsinchu County Government said that after the promulgation of the Regulations for Aborigines’ Cultural Asset Administration (原住民族文化資產處理辦法) in 2017, it realized the Lidongshan Fort — or Tapung, in the Atayal language — had great potential for being named a national heritage site.

The only two other historical heritage sites are the site of the Mahebo Battle (馬赫坡) in Nantou County, a part of the Wushe Incident (霧社), and the Machangding (馬場町) area in Taipei.

Visitors pose for a photograph in front of Lidongshan Fort in Hsinchu County on Tuesday. Photo: Huang Mei-chu, Taipei Times

Machangding is a former execution ground where many White Terror-era prisoners were shot.

The Wushe Incident refers to a Japanese assault against a Sediq uprising after Mona Rudao and others killed 134 Japanese during an athletics meeting at an elementary school on Oct. 27, 1930. It was the last armed uprising of significant scale against the Japanese in Taiwan.

The fort, built during the Japanese colonial era, was central to the Japanese Imperial government’s rule over local indigenous communities. It is also the site of multiple battles between Atayal and Japanese forces from 1911 to 1913.

The walls that remain of the fort still bear the marks of battles fought around the site, the county government said.

The fort was designated a county-level cultural heritage site in 2003, it said, adding that since 2003, experts have been conducting field research and investigations.

Efforts to look into the history of Lidongshan would not be limited to the fort itself, but would also encompass a wide area around the fort, the county government said.

The ongoing field study into the area would give academics a better understanding of the Japanese imperial government’s policies toward indigenous people and, more importantly, the culture and history of the Atayal, it said.

The 18-month field study would be launched with a first meeting today, the county government said.