Legislature starts extra session for budget, bills review

Staff writer, with CNA





The Legislative Yuan yesterday began a three-week extra session to discuss two budget plans, constitutional reform and other bills that aim to address issues such as drunk driving and a proposed Hsinchu city and county merger.

The special session, which is to last through Jan. 28, began yesterday afternoon after it was pushed through by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on a 60-to-35 vote earlier that day.

The DPP also used its majority to pass its proposed agenda for the special session by a 57-39 margin, while rejecting other agendas submitted by the opposition parties.

The extra session was being held primarily because the legislature did not complete its review and passage of two budget plans by the end of its regular session on Friday last week.

Lawmakers are to review the NT$2.2391 trillion (US$81.07 billion) central government general budget plan, which was proposed at the end of August last year, and a special budget of NT$237.3 billion for arms procurement.

At the meeting earlier yesterday, DPP Legislator Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) said that the legislature had received 75 constitutional amendment bills, including 42 introduced by the DPP and 26 sponsored by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT).

She said that it was very important for the legislature to proceed with constitutional reform, especially revisions that she said had support across party lines, mentioning in particular an amendment that would lower the voting age from 20 to 18.

Liu said that the DPP hoped the legislature would approve the amendment during the special session so that it can be put to a vote in a referendum.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) has said that constitutional amendments must be approved by the legislature by the end of March for a referendum on those amendments to be held on the same day as local government elections scheduled for November.

Other amendments that the legislature’s Constitutional Amendment Committee might review include the abolition of the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan, the lowering of the threshold for future constitutional revisions and a transition to a parliamentarian system.

The ad hoc committee, which was formed in 2020, held its first general meeting in May 2020, but its members have yet to decide what issues should be discussed first.

Taiwan last made constitutional amendments to the Additional Articles of the Constitution of the Republic of China in 2005.

High thresholds have been set for revising the Constitution. Amendments must first clear the legislature with the approval of at least three-quarters of the lawmakers present at a meeting attended by at least three-fourths of all the lawmakers.

With the DPP holding 60 seats in the 113-seat legislature and the KMT holding 39, it would take cooperation between the two main parties for any constitutional amendment to clear the body.

After a proposed amendment is approved by lawmakers, it must then be voted on in a national referendum and can only pass if half of all eligible voters cast ballots in favor of its passage.

In its proposed agenda for the special legislative session, the KMT also planned to include constitutional reform, but requested that at least five public hearings be held first before lawmakers review any measures.

The hearings would help generate consensus over proposed constitutional amendments, KMT Legislator Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍) said, adding that the KMT supported an amendment seeking to lower the voting age.

Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) said that it was urgent that the legislature make some progress in pushing for constitutional reform.

The TPP backs the amendment to lower the voting age, he said, describing the legislation as a task of historic impact for incumbent lawmakers.

The special session could also screen amendments to the Criminal Code of the Armed Forces, and the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) that seeks to impose harsher punishments on people convicted of driving while drunk.

A bill related to an amendment to the Local Government Act (地方制度法) that would pave the way for a Hsinchu city and county merger and its upgrade to a special municipality is also on the agenda, despite the objections of opposition lawmakers, who see it as an attempted power grab by the DPP.