The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said that it would use criteria listed in Article 26 of the Telecommunications Management Act (電信管理法) to review a proposed merger between Taiwan Mobile Co and Taiwan Star Telecom Corp.
If realized, the merger, which was announced on Thursday last week and is estimated to cost NT$28.2 billion (US$1.02 billion), would expand Taiwan Mobile’s subscriber base to 9.76 million users, which would be slightly fewer than that of Chunghwa Telecom, the nation’s largest telecom.
The nation’s second-largest telecom would also secure a bandwidth of 100 megahertz (MHz) in the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) frequency band through the merger, surpassing Chunghwa Telecom’s 90MHz and Far EasTone Telecommunications’ 80MHz.
Taiwan Mobile president Jamie Lin (林之晨) told a news conference on Thursday last week that the company would absorb all of Taiwan Star subscribers, including those who were promised a lifetime fixed fee of NT$188 per month for unlimited 4G service, as well as 80,000 of its 5G subscribers who were offered an unlimited service plan of NT$299 per month.
NCC Vice Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said the commission has yet to receive merger applications from Taiwan Mobile and Taiwan Star.
“We will review the merger based on the criteria listed in Article 26 of the Telecommunications Management Act: whether the merger is a reasonable allocation of resources, facilitates the telecommunication industry’s development, protects subscribers’ rights and interests, preserves competition in the telecom market and does not generate national security issues,” Wong said.
The commission would also ask Taiwan Mobile about its plan to accept Taiwan Star’s subscribers and whether they could be charged different prices for the same services, he said.
Industry experts said that a merger could contravene Article No. 12-1 of the Regulations Governing the Use of Radio Frequencies ( 無線電頻率使用管理辦法), which states that a telecom can receive no more than one-third of the total bandwidth of frequencies below 1GHz through public bidding or frequency auctions.
The commission had previously released 150MHz of bandwidth below 1GHz for 4G auction.
The merger would help Taiwan Mobile secure 60MHz of bandwidth, which would exceed the limit stated in the regulations, they said.
However, the same article also authorizes the commission to consider three key factors before granting approval for a merger: whether the merger could enhance frequency use efficiency, change market dynamics and affect major public interests, they said.
The commission could ask Taiwan Mobile to sell the extra 10MHz to comply with the regulations or grant approval without asking the telecom to dispose of it, they added.
