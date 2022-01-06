CDC touts universal flu vaccine eligibility

ABOUT 490,000 DOSES: People should get a flu shot at one of the more than 3,700 sites taking part in the government plan before the season reaches its peak, the agency said

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Government-funded influenza vaccines are from today to be offered to people who have not been vaccinated against flu in the past six months, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday.

The campaign would run until the stockpile of doses is used up, the agency said.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that approximately 5.62 million doses of government-funded flu vaccines had as of Tuesday been administered since the fall of last year.

A nurse administers a vaccine in Chiayi County yesterday. Photo: Lin Yi-chang, Taipei Times

As about 91.9 percent of the vaccine stockpile has been used up, eligibility for the about 490,000 doses remaining would be expanded, he said.

Those who have not received a flu shot within the past six months would be eligible, the CDC said.

Government-funded vaccines are offered at more than 3,700 healthcare facilities, which are listed on their local health departments’ Web site, as well as the CDC’s flu information Web site — antiflu.cdc.gov.tw — and the agency’s Line account, it said, adding that people could also call the 1922 hotline.

The first phase of the vaccination program started on Oct. 1, with 11 vulnerable and high-risk groups being eligible.

The second phase started on Nov. 15, expanding the eligibility to people aged 50 to 64.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices suggested that people should receive flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines at least seven days apart so that possible side effects could be ascribed to either of them, the CDC said.

It also urged people to get a flu shot as soon as possible before the season reaches its peak, pay attention to personal hygiene, observe a “cough etiquette,” wear a mask and seek medical attention immediately if flu-like symptoms occur.

People diagnosed with the flu should stay home to rest and avoid infecting others, the CDC added.