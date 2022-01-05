MAC to continue updating laws to shield technologies

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) would continue to work with other agencies to revise laws protecting sensitive technologies and intellectual property to better defend the nation’s technological achievements from Chinese incursions, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san (邱太三) said yesterday.

He made the remarks at an advisory meeting on the risks of cross-strait academic and scientific exchanges, the content of which was released by the council yesterday.

Most basic and applied research in Taiwan is funded by the government, an unidentified academic said at the meeting.

Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chiu Tai-san speaks at the council’s offices in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Chen Yu-fu, Taipei Times

The process should be regulated to prevent Beijing from poaching talent or stealing technological secrets through its academic institutions or Thousand Talents Program, he said, referencing a Chinese program initiated in 2008 to recruit top international talent.

To protect Taiwan’s competitiveness, the government should better define and expand the types of research that would be regulated, and create mechanisms to hold researchers accountable, he said.

Another attendee recommended that cross-strait collaborations between academic or research institutions continue to be closely monitored, while it must be ensured that exchange agreements are signed ahead of time.

Others called for regulations requiring academics who receive government and foreign funding to disclose their sources.

Concern over poaching of agricultural technology was also raised at the meeting, after Beijing in March last year announced 22 measures designed to attract agricultural professionals to China.

To counter this, experts at the meeting suggested increasing awareness of the dangers associated with doing business in China, which could harm people’s personal interests, along with the nation’s.

Preserving the nation’s technological competitiveness requires protecting research achievements as much as trade secrets, Chiu said.