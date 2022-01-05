NPP urges legislation against DUI

CALLING FOR ACTION: Many repeat drunk drivers are alcoholics, but only 10 such defendants were ordered to undergo treatment in 2020, NPP Legislator Claire Wang said

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Lawmakers should work across party lines to pass bills in the upcoming extraordinary session to curb drunk driving, as 5,134 people were killed or injured in drunk driving incidents in 2020, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday.

Drunk driving have come under scrutiny following several fatal traffic accidents allegedly caused by drunk drivers.

A man surnamed Huang (黃), 38, allegedly struck a family of four as they were crossing a street on Dec. 26, killing the mother, while five times over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

From left, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Claire Wang, NPP legislative caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih and NPP Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua attend a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

A drunk navy sailor allegedly got his colleague killed in a motorcycle crash on New Year’s Eve, and a squadron chief in New Taipei City Police Department’s Sinchuang Precinct was yesterday removed from their post after being caught driving drunk.

Although the Ministry of Transportation and Communications has been campaigning to raise awareness about transportation safety, 4,224 deadly drunk-driving accidents were reported in 2020, NPP Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) told a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.

Of 82,626 drunk-driving cases recorded by police in 2020, 67 percent involved motorcyclists, Chen said.

“Article 185-3 of the Criminal Code currently stipulates that drunk drivers can be sentenced to no more than two years in prison, or be fined no more than NT$200,000. We propose to amend the article by extending [their] imprisonment to no more than five years or imposing a NT$400,000 fine,” she said.

The article should distinguish between penalties for drunk drivers and for drunk motorcyclists, she said, adding that motorcyclists should be sentenced to no more than two years in prison or be fined no more than NT$100,000.

NPP Legislator Claire Wang (王琬諭) said that a significant percentage of repeat drunk drivers are alcoholics.

In addition to raising fines for drunk drivers, the government needs to curb repeat incidents by offering alcohol withdrawal treatment, as well as counseling, she said, adding that this would better protect the public.

“There were only 10 cases in district courts in 2020 where defendants were ordered to undergo alcohol withdrawal treatment. While indicting drunk drivers, few prosecutors also propose that the courts order the defendants to undergo treatment for alcohol addiction,” Wang said, citing data from the Judicial Yuan.

Of 17,000 cases where prosecutors placed defendants on probation, only 1 percent of them were ordered to undergo treatment, she said.

The Executive Yuan should work with the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health and Welfare, and Judicial Yuan to find out why so few drunk drivers were ordered to undergo treatment, she said.