Taitung to promote new species on Green Island

By Huang Ming-tang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taitung County tourism officials are looking at ways to promote ecotourism on Green Island (綠島) after more than 200 new species of wildlife were discovered there recently.

The Council of Agriculture’s Endemic Species Research Institute conducted a survey of wildlife on the island from 2020 to last year, and found a record number of species there, including plants, mammals, insects and crustaceans, county officials said on Saturday.

The survey found more than 400 species on the island, of which about half were newly recorded, including 77 plant species and 19 crab species, the institute said.

A species of terrestrial crab recorded on Green Island for the first time is pictured on the island in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the East Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters

Most notable among its findings were two species of terrestrial crab, it said, adding that the species had not previously been seen on Green Island.

Additionally, of the 229 species of insects the survey found, 115 were new discoveries, including Tsada’s giant stick insect, it said.

Seventeen mammals were also recorded, including a nearly extinct Taiwanese fruit bat, it said.

A Tsada’s giant stick insect clings to the leaf of a screwpine tree on Green Island in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the East Coast National Scenic Area Headquarters

Researchers also found six varieties of the snout beetle on the island, each with unique characteristics, it said.

Among them, a small round-spotted variety and speckled variety were the most common types, it said.

The survey also identified unique animal behavior on the island, such as the Reeves’ muntjac using tree bark to grind off the outer skin of newly grown antlers, and Formosan sika deer staring intently at the researchers’ cameras, it said.

It also recorded many thatch screwpine plants, East Coast National Scenic Area Administration director Lin Wei-ling (林維玲) said.

The edible fruit produced by the tree, sometimes known as hala fruit, is an important source of nutrition for many animals on the island, including coconut crabs and hermit crabs, she said.