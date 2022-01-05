Thirty-two members of the army’s 33rd chemical warfare group were yesterday dispatched to disinfect facilities at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport after three cleaners and one taxi driver tested positive for COVID-19.
The first of the three cleaners who contracted COVID-19 (Case No. 17,230) worked a late shift from 11pm to 7am and was in charge of cleaning the airport’s No. 3 parking lot, Taoyuan International Airport Corp said.
The chemical warfare group brought 12 sets of disinfection equipment to clean the No. 3 parking lot, as well as the airport’s Terminal 2, the airport operator said.
Meanwhile, 313 of 552 airport taxi drivers have been tested, the company said, adding that those who have not been tested would be temporarily banned from transporting passengers.
The testing requirement would not reduce the capacity of the airport disease-prevention taxi fleet to serve travelers returning to Taiwan for the Lunar New Year holiday, which starts at the end of this month, the company said.
The fleet has 747 vehicles — 572 taxis, 150 rental cars and 25 tour buses — in addition to 690 back-up vehicles, it added.
The company started vaccinating its workers in May last year, with the second-dose vaccination rate now at 95.26 percent, it said, adding that it has started administering booster shots.
The Central Epidemic Command Center also announced three new disease prevention measures that apply to personnel working in and around international airports.
First, disease prevention taxi drivers are required to undergo a deep-throat saliva polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test every three days.
Second, workers inside airport terminals must take a rapid test for COVID-19 every week.
Third, workers who report symptoms of COVID-19 would be asked to take a PCR test immediately, using the deep-throat saliva or nasal swab method.
The Taoyuan City Government has an ad hoc command center at the airport, which would help facilitate testing of the 878 cleaners at the airport.
In other news, starting yesterday, international travelers arriving in Taiwan must provide results of PCR tests taken within 48 hours of departure, per the new disease prevention guidelines set by the CECC, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said.
Airlines have been notified that they need to quickly arrange for cabin crew to take booster shots as well, the agency said.
“We have reminded airlines that their ground crew in other countries must ascertain that travelers have valid PCR test reports before they are allowed to board,” it said.
As the pandemic has shown no sign of easing in other countries, all aircraft arriving from overseas must be thoroughly disinfected before leaving, the agency said.
Arline cabin crew must observe the CECC’s “zero-contact” disease prevention policy while on layover in other countries.
“As more people are expected to return for the Lunar New Year holiday, international airports in Taoyuan, Taipei [Songshan], Taichung and Kaohsiung are to follow disease prevention measures that were enforced when the nation was on a level 3 alert for COVID-19,” CAA Director-
General Lin Kuo-hsien (林國顯) said.
“Airports would be cleaned and disinfected once every hour, and a deep cleaning of airport facilities is required every night. Places inside terminals, as well as facilities accessed by inbound travelers, would be cleaned and disinfected immediately,” Lin said.
About 41,000 travelers are expected to arrive from Monday this week to Sunday next week, the agency said, citing booking information from airlines.
The peak is expected to occur on Friday next week, when more than 4,000 travelers are expected to enter the nation, it said.
