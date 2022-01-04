Merger amendment not pressing issue: NPP

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





There are more pressing issues than amending the Local Government Act (地方制度法) to allow for the merger of Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday.

The party strongly opposes such an amendment, NPP Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) told a news conference in Taipei, where she also announced that the NPP would host a fundraiser on Jan. 23 to celebrate its seventh anniversary and prepare for this year’s nine-in-one elections.

NPP legislative caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said that legislators need to handle the amendment cautiously, as it could widen the gap between rich and poor people in the area, as well as between special and normal municipalities.

New Power Party (NPP) legislators, including NPP Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua, center, and caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih, second right, hold a news conference in Taipei yesterday, voicing opposition to a proposed merger of Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County. Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should not push for the amendment so that Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) can run for office again, Chiu said, referring to speculation that Lin, who cannot run for mayor again at the end of his second term in December, would use the merger to make a bid for mayor of the newly created special municipality.

Lin on Monday last week said he would not seek election as mayor of the proposed special municipality to help “refocus the debate” on the issue.

“Our position is very clear: We strongly oppose the DPP caucus’ listing the amendment to the Local Government Act in the agenda to be discussed at the legislature’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee in the upcoming extraordinary session,” Chiu said. “The amendment is not an urgent matter. What is more, we have yet to see the Executive Yuan’s version of the amendment.”

In preparation for the upcoming nine-in-one elections, Chen said the party created a task force to consider candidates.

“As a responsible opposition party, the NPP will oversee the government, and watch for any inappropriate amendments. We will definitely let the public know our nominees in various levels of elections,” Chen said, adding that the task force has been in close discussions with the party’s decisionmaking committee.

The NPP would continue to talk with anyone interested in working with the party or representing it as a candidate in the elections, she said.

Asked if it would have candidates running for positions on the east coast, Chen said that since she became chairwoman the party has established a chapter in Hualien County.

The party is working to set up a local chapter in Taitung, she added.

“As an environmentalist, I am concerned how development projects have affected the east coast, from a project involving the Miramar Resort Hotel Co (美麗灣公司) to the Suhua Highway improvement project. We will have a candidate running in electoral districts in Hualien this year,” Chen said.