There are more pressing issues than amending the Local Government Act (地方制度法) to allow for the merger of Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County, the New Power Party (NPP) said yesterday.
The party strongly opposes such an amendment, NPP Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) told a news conference in Taipei, where she also announced that the NPP would host a fundraiser on Jan. 23 to celebrate its seventh anniversary and prepare for this year’s nine-in-one elections.
NPP legislative caucus whip Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said that legislators need to handle the amendment cautiously, as it could widen the gap between rich and poor people in the area, as well as between special and normal municipalities.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should not push for the amendment so that Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) can run for office again, Chiu said, referring to speculation that Lin, who cannot run for mayor again at the end of his second term in December, would use the merger to make a bid for mayor of the newly created special municipality.
Lin on Monday last week said he would not seek election as mayor of the proposed special municipality to help “refocus the debate” on the issue.
“Our position is very clear: We strongly oppose the DPP caucus’ listing the amendment to the Local Government Act in the agenda to be discussed at the legislature’s Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee in the upcoming extraordinary session,” Chiu said. “The amendment is not an urgent matter. What is more, we have yet to see the Executive Yuan’s version of the amendment.”
In preparation for the upcoming nine-in-one elections, Chen said the party created a task force to consider candidates.
“As a responsible opposition party, the NPP will oversee the government, and watch for any inappropriate amendments. We will definitely let the public know our nominees in various levels of elections,” Chen said, adding that the task force has been in close discussions with the party’s decisionmaking committee.
The NPP would continue to talk with anyone interested in working with the party or representing it as a candidate in the elections, she said.
Asked if it would have candidates running for positions on the east coast, Chen said that since she became chairwoman the party has established a chapter in Hualien County.
The party is working to set up a local chapter in Taitung, she added.
“As an environmentalist, I am concerned how development projects have affected the east coast, from a project involving the Miramar Resort Hotel Co (美麗灣公司) to the Suhua Highway improvement project. We will have a candidate running in electoral districts in Hualien this year,” Chen said.
Chinatrust Commercial Bank — also known as CTBC Bank — is the sole partner of Taipei 101 in the 2022 Countdown to New Year event, with a 120-second Home Run Taiwan animation to be displayed on the skyscraper using 140,000 LEDs. The animation is to banish the past year’s fears of COVID-19 with a message of love, hope and solidarity with Taiwan and its people, CTBC said. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and fireworks at Taipei 101 are among the most spectacular celebrations of its kind in the world. This year, CTBC Bank is to take part in the festivities, which are
PARTICIPATION: Women’s rights advocates wanted fathers to be granted seven days paid leave for prenatal checkups and another seven days paid paternity leave The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed an amendment to the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法) that would give fathers-to-be two more days of paid leave to accompany their spouse to prenatal checkups, but civic groups said that the amendment would not offer adequate support for couples who want to raise their children together. The current regulations stipulate that employers must grant female employees five days of paid leave for pregnancy checkups. Employers should also grant male employees five days of paid paternity leave to care for their spouse and children during and after childbirth. The amendment, which is to be implemented
Celebrities, singers and dancers are to ring in the New Year with performances across the nation. Here is a list of countdown parties and fireworks displays to help you choose which to attend. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and Taipei 101 fireworks display is to be held from 7pm on Friday to 1am on Saturday at Taipei City Hall Square. It is set to feature some of the hottest names in the nation’s entertainment industry, including indie bands EggPlantEgg (茄子蛋) and Accusefive (告五人), and singer-songwriter A-Lin (黃麗玲). Pop rock group Tizzy Bac (鐵之貝克), rock duo Power Station (動力火車) and Malaysian pop
China-based Taiwanese actors Kevin Lin (林瑞陽) and Ting Chang (張庭), his wife, have had their Sina Weibo and TikTok accounts put under restrictions, local media reported yesterday. Authorities were investigating financial fraud allegations against Lin, the Central News Agency (CNA) said. Chang, who uses her TikTok account for marketing products, has been banned from conducting business on the platform due to activity that “violates TikTok’s community guidelines,” the report said, citing a notification from the platform. The couple is accused of reselling products at prices several times the original value through their company, Shanghai Daerwei Trading Co (上海達爾威貿易有限公司). The Shijiazhuang City Government in