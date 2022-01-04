The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus hopes to pass major bills, including a constitutional amendment and two budgets, during an extraordinary legislative session that it proposed be held from tomorrow to Jan. 28, it said yesterday.
At its first news conference of the year, the caucus said it hopes to pass a proposal to lower the voting age to 18, in addition to 10 other urgent bills.
The caucus aims to hold cross-party negotiations today before the legislature meets at noon tomorrow to set the agenda for the provisional session, caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) said.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
Conveying the “necessity and urgency” of passing the bills, Ker called for the provisional session to start as early as possible, adding that constitutional reform is particularly important.
It is also timely, as it must be passed before the end of next month so that the public can vote on it alongside the nine-in-one elections later this year, considering the high threshold needed for passage, he said.
During the latest cross-party negotiations, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) opposed discussing constitutional reform during a provisional session, Ker said, calling the KMT’s use of procedure to block constitutional reform “irresponsible.”
After passing a rigorous process in the legislature, constitutional amendments must go through an additional nine-month process before they can be put to a public vote. To pass, at least half of eligible voters must vote in favor.
The caucus also hopes to pass the federal budget, as well as a NT$237.3 billion (US$8.59 billion) special budget for the procurement of weapons systems, Ker said.
The parties already agreed to pass the annual budget during the interim session, he said, adding that if it is delayed again, it would have to wait at least six months.
“This is an extremely serious matter,” Ker said, urging the KMT not to go back on its word.
The special defense budget has already made it through committee and is expected to be passed on Monday next week, he said.
A bill amending the Local Government Act (地方制度法) to make it possible for Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County to merge into a special municipality should also be addressed, Ker said.
The caucus hopes to pass bills to manage the closure of private schools; amendments to the Statute for Industrial Innovation (產業創新條例); amendments to the Gender Equity Education Act (性別平等教育法) to address predatory teachers; and an amendment changing tenure for military officers, he said.
Multiple changes to the Mental Health Act (精神衛生法) are also being sought in response to an attack in September on a convenience store clerk in Pingtung County, he added.
Passing the motions during the provisional session would be an excellent example of cross-party cooperation, Ker said.
DPP caucus deputy secretary-general Hung Sun-han (洪申翰) added that the KMT should seize a rare opportunity to lower the voting age if it is concerned about garnering support from younger voters.
Additional reporting by CNA
