Under-reporting likely cause of low harassment cases

Staff writer, with CNA





The lower-than-expected number of sexual harassment reports involving sports teams at the high-school level and below likely indicates the under-reporting of such cases, the Control Yuan said.

Several Control Yuan members drew the conclusion in a report after investigating sexual harassment reports from the sports departments of such schools.

The report said that from 2014 to last year, 51,304 cases of sexual harassment and assault were reported by such schools.

Of those, 46,913 involved improper conduct between students and 2,949 involved teaching staff and students.

Of the documented cases, 548 involved sexual harassment accusations involving school sports teams and physical education classes.

The report does not suggest that sexual harassment or assault occurs more frequently in physical education classes than other classes, the Control Yuan members said.

However, the report noted that the Ministry of Education is unable to provide information on the number of students enrolled in school sports teams.

As a result, it is impossible to accurately calculate the proportion of sports-related sexual harassment cases compared with the number of people involved, they said.

The revelation is concerning, as the findings suggest a high probability that such incidents are going unreported, they added.

The conclusion was reached after consulting with professionals and experts, such as psychologists and guidance counselors, who work in related fields, the Control Yuan said.

The experts said the likelihood of unreported cases is high due to hazing, bullying and athletes’ fear of expulsion from their team.

Some of the experts provided real-life examples of students reporting their experiences at school only after entering college and enduring years of psychological and emotional trauma, the Control Yuan said.

The report was prepared partly in response to fallout from one of Taiwan’s #MeToo moments in sport, when plaintiffs could not pursue litigation because the statute of limitations had expired on the alleged crimes committed against them.

On March 9, 2018, a woman accused her former school gymnastics coach of rape. Three other former students followed suit and accused the same coach of sexual misconduct.

The coach, Liang Mei-tsung (梁梅宗), is a national award-winning gymnast and coached at several elementary schools after retiring.

A court in March last year found Liang guilty of one charge of forced sexual intercourse and one charge of obscenity, and sentenced him to six years and 10 months in prison. The ruling can be appealed.

Liang did not stand trial based on the allegations of the latter accusers, due to the statute of limitations.