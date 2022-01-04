Kaohsiung free of dengue for 26th consecutive month

FORMER HOTSPOT: Measures such as better mosquito detection and elimination, and efforts to curb COVID-19, helped achieve the milestone

Staff writer, with CNA





Kaohsiung has not reported any dengue fever cases in 26 consecutive months, the Kaohsiung Department of Health said yesterday.

The city has recorded dengue fever cases on an annual basis since 1998, when accurate medical analysis and documentation became available, but it has not seen a new case since November 2019, said Pan Chao-ying (潘炤穎), a specialist at the health department.

The department said in a statement that the city makes a perfect breeding ground for yellow fever mosquitoes, which spread the dengue fever, because it lies to the south of the Tropic of Cancer, resulting in high temperatures and a humid environment.

As Kaohsiung is an international commercial hub with ports and airports, and a high population density, it has become Taiwan’s dengue hotspot, the department said.

To report no new dengue cases for 26 consecutive months, during which Taiwan reported 73 cases, is a milestone for the city, it said.

The achievement was a result of Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai’s (陳其邁) COVID-19 pandemic response measures, the department said.

To lower the risk of a dengue or COVID-19 outbreak, Chen has since August 2020 improved environmental management, bolstered mosquito detection and increased dengue testing at COVID-19 quarantine centers for foreign employees, it said.

Mosquito fumigation procedures have become more efficient since the city installed better mosquito monitoring and eradication equipment at quarantine centers, it added.

Until 1998, the disease was categorized and recorded by the central government as a heat illness, with massive outbreaks documented in 1902, 1915, 1924, 1931 and 1942 during the Japanese colonial era, Pan said.

Dengue fever could be confirmed and recorded in the medical system only after the introduction of polymerase chain reaction testing in 1998, he said.