Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday urged eligible recipients to receive a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possible.
Only about 700 people had made an appointment through the city’s online vaccination booking system in the first 30 minutes after it opened at 9am yesterday, while there are about 100,000 city residents who are eligible, Ko said.
He made the remarks on the sidelines of a news conference in the morning announcing the results of a raffle for the city’s second round of stimulus vouchers.
Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times
As the central government temporarily suspended the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system, the Taipei City Government reopened its own online booking system, allowing people to make appointments on Monday and Tuesday, and get vaccinated between Monday and Friday the following week.
Ko said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) recommends that fully vaccinated people receive a booster dose at least five months after their second dose, while eight types of immunocompromised people can receive an additional dose as part of their first vaccination cycle at least four weeks after their second dose.
As he believes in the expertise of CECC health officials, there should be no problems in following their recommendation, he said.
Ko said Taiwanese typically like to “jump on the bandwagon,” but as the local COVID-19 situation has eased, many people have become unaware of the importance of getting vaccinated.
“People could not care less when there is no local outbreak, but they start to complain and panic when an outbreak occurs,” Ko said.
Asked if gift or cash rewards would be offered as incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated, Ko said he is against the idea, because getting vaccinated benefits people’s well-being, and people should be responsible for taking care of their own health.
Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) later said that by 1pm yesterday, the number of people who had made an appointment through the city’s online booking system had risen to 1,368, including 584 who wanted a booster dose
The low booking rate might be because fully vaccinated people do not feel it is urgent to receive a booster dose or there are other ways to get vaccinated, such as walk-in vaccination stations, he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
Chinatrust Commercial Bank — also known as CTBC Bank — is the sole partner of Taipei 101 in the 2022 Countdown to New Year event, with a 120-second Home Run Taiwan animation to be displayed on the skyscraper using 140,000 LEDs. The animation is to banish the past year’s fears of COVID-19 with a message of love, hope and solidarity with Taiwan and its people, CTBC said. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and fireworks at Taipei 101 are among the most spectacular celebrations of its kind in the world. This year, CTBC Bank is to take part in the festivities, which are
PARTICIPATION: Women’s rights advocates wanted fathers to be granted seven days paid leave for prenatal checkups and another seven days paid paternity leave The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed an amendment to the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法) that would give fathers-to-be two more days of paid leave to accompany their spouse to prenatal checkups, but civic groups said that the amendment would not offer adequate support for couples who want to raise their children together. The current regulations stipulate that employers must grant female employees five days of paid leave for pregnancy checkups. Employers should also grant male employees five days of paid paternity leave to care for their spouse and children during and after childbirth. The amendment, which is to be implemented
Celebrities, singers and dancers are to ring in the New Year with performances across the nation. Here is a list of countdown parties and fireworks displays to help you choose which to attend. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and Taipei 101 fireworks display is to be held from 7pm on Friday to 1am on Saturday at Taipei City Hall Square. It is set to feature some of the hottest names in the nation’s entertainment industry, including indie bands EggPlantEgg (茄子蛋) and Accusefive (告五人), and singer-songwriter A-Lin (黃麗玲). Pop rock group Tizzy Bac (鐵之貝克), rock duo Power Station (動力火車) and Malaysian pop
China-based Taiwanese actors Kevin Lin (林瑞陽) and Ting Chang (張庭), his wife, have had their Sina Weibo and TikTok accounts put under restrictions, local media reported yesterday. Authorities were investigating financial fraud allegations against Lin, the Central News Agency (CNA) said. Chang, who uses her TikTok account for marketing products, has been banned from conducting business on the platform due to activity that “violates TikTok’s community guidelines,” the report said, citing a notification from the platform. The couple is accused of reselling products at prices several times the original value through their company, Shanghai Daerwei Trading Co (上海達爾威貿易有限公司). The Shijiazhuang City Government in