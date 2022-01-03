Mercury to rise to 26°C before dropping Thursday

Staff writer, with CNA





Temperatures would until Wednesday gradually rise to between 23°C and 26°C before plunging to about 13°C to 15°C on Thursday as northeasterly winds regain momentum, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

Bureau forecaster Kuan Hsin-ping (官欣平) said that northeasterly winds are expected to weaken from today.

Temperatures are expected to rise until Wednesday with highs of 23°C to 24°C in northern Taiwan and 25°C to 26°C in central and southern parts of the nation, Kuan said.

People walks along a street in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Today’s lows in northern Taiwan would be about 13°C to 15°C, but rise to 15°C to 17°C over the next two days, he said.

Keelung and the northern coast, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島) in Pingtung County might today see brief showers, while the Greater Taipei area might see sporadic rain, Kuan said, adding that the rest of the nation would see cloudy to sunny weather.

A weather front on Wednesday is forecast to cause rain over a wider area, with rain in the northern part of central Taiwan and sporadic rain in the south, Kuan said.

Humidity would be relatively high for about one day, he said.

Northeasterly winds would increase between Thursday and Sunday, with temperatures expected to gradually drop to lows of 13°C to 15°C in some places, Kuan said, adding that lows in Taipei would be 15°C to 16°C.

Fog and low clouds would tomorrow affect visibility in central and southern Taiwan, as well as in western Taiwan on Wednesday, Kuan added.