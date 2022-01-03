Temperatures would until Wednesday gradually rise to between 23°C and 26°C before plunging to about 13°C to 15°C on Thursday as northeasterly winds regain momentum, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.
Bureau forecaster Kuan Hsin-ping (官欣平) said that northeasterly winds are expected to weaken from today.
Temperatures are expected to rise until Wednesday with highs of 23°C to 24°C in northern Taiwan and 25°C to 26°C in central and southern parts of the nation, Kuan said.
Photo: CNA
Today’s lows in northern Taiwan would be about 13°C to 15°C, but rise to 15°C to 17°C over the next two days, he said.
Keelung and the northern coast, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula (恆春半島) in Pingtung County might today see brief showers, while the Greater Taipei area might see sporadic rain, Kuan said, adding that the rest of the nation would see cloudy to sunny weather.
A weather front on Wednesday is forecast to cause rain over a wider area, with rain in the northern part of central Taiwan and sporadic rain in the south, Kuan said.
Humidity would be relatively high for about one day, he said.
Northeasterly winds would increase between Thursday and Sunday, with temperatures expected to gradually drop to lows of 13°C to 15°C in some places, Kuan said, adding that lows in Taipei would be 15°C to 16°C.
Fog and low clouds would tomorrow affect visibility in central and southern Taiwan, as well as in western Taiwan on Wednesday, Kuan added.
JABBED AND READY: As the European Commission recognizes Taiwan’s digital certificate as equivalent to the EU’s, it can be used in 60 countries, the CECC said People can start applying for the Taiwan Digital COVID-19 Certificate from 8am today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said people can apply online at https://dvc.mohw.gov.tw for the certificate, which has been recognized by the European Commission as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The Taiwanese digital certificate would be issued mostly to people who need to travel abroad, he said. As of Wednesday last week, 60 countries and territories — including 27 EU member states — have joined the EU’s digital certificate system, meaning that Taiwanese digital
Chinatrust Commercial Bank — also known as CTBC Bank — is the sole partner of Taipei 101 in the 2022 Countdown to New Year event, with a 120-second Home Run Taiwan animation to be displayed on the skyscraper using 140,000 LEDs. The animation is to banish the past year’s fears of COVID-19 with a message of love, hope and solidarity with Taiwan and its people, CTBC said. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and fireworks at Taipei 101 are among the most spectacular celebrations of its kind in the world. This year, CTBC Bank is to take part in the festivities, which are
PARTICIPATION: Women’s rights advocates wanted fathers to be granted seven days paid leave for prenatal checkups and another seven days paid paternity leave The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed an amendment to the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法) that would give fathers-to-be two more days of paid leave to accompany their spouse to prenatal checkups, but civic groups said that the amendment would not offer adequate support for couples who want to raise their children together. The current regulations stipulate that employers must grant female employees five days of paid leave for pregnancy checkups. Employers should also grant male employees five days of paid paternity leave to care for their spouse and children during and after childbirth. The amendment, which is to be implemented
Prosecutors in Kaohsiung were yesterday to decide whether to charge a driver who struck and killed a woman at a crosswalk with his vehicle on Sunday while five times over the legal blood-alcohol limit. The 38-year-old suspect, identified by his surname Huang (黃), was driving under the influence (DUI) when he struck a family of four at a pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Hedong Road and Guomin Street in the city’s Cianjin District (前金) at about 7pm, police said. A 37-year-old woman surnamed Fan (范) showed no vital signs at the scene and was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital. Her