Tainan releases spoonbills after botulism treatment

Staff writer, with CNA





Five black-faced spoonbills were on Friday released back into the wild at Tainan’s Sicao Wildlife Refuge after recovering from avian botulism, the Tainan City Government said.

The five migratory birds had been found in Sicao District (四草) and in the city’s fish farms between Dec. 13 and 19 last year, the government said in a statement.

The spoonbills, numbered and tagged as N17, N18, N19, N20 and N21, were diagnosed with avian botulism, a disease that causes weakness, lethargy and an inability to fly or keep the head raised.

Black-faced spoonbills are released back into the wild at the Sicao Wetland Wildlife Refuge in Tainan’s Annan District on Friday. Photo: CNA

The rescued spoonbills were sent to the Loving Kindness Animal Hospital, where they were injected with antiserum and recovered over the next couple of days.

The birds were then sent to the Endemic Species Research Institute in Nantou County to recuperate before their release, the government said.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲), who was present when the birds were released, said that rescuing them was a joint effort, with three found by inspectors working for the Tainan Agriculture Bureau and two by the Tainan Wild Bird Federation.

Sixty percent of the world’s black-faced spoonbills, an endangered species, spend winters in Taiwan and require local conservation efforts, Huang said.

Anyone who finds a black-faced spoonbill that appears too weak to fly should contact the Tainan Agriculture Bureau at 06-6321731 or bring them to one of the branches of Loving Kindness Animal Hospital, he said.

Visible signs of illness would be a slightly opened beak, sagging neck and drooping wings, he said.