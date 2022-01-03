Prosecutors in Miaoli County have dropped a poisoning charge against a restaurant employee, after they determined that there was insufficient evidence to proceed.
The employee had been accused of adding a cleaning agent to her supervisor’s coffee.
The female manager, surnamed Chang (張), in August 2020 experienced an upset stomach for four days after drinking coffee served by the employee at the rural Miaoli restaurant.
Chang went to a clinic, where a doctor diagnosed gastroenteritis, which can be caused by viruses, bacteria or ingestion of chemicals.
Concerned about food safety at her restaurant, Chang asked her employees to be watchful and learned that an intern surnamed Chen (陳) held grudges against her.
Chang said that Chen had confessed to adding coffee machine cleaning chemicals to her coffee.
Chang filed a judicial complaint, and prosecutors investigated whether Chen had intended to cause physical harm to her supervisor.
Chen told them that she did not understand the English text on the label of the cleaning agent, which reads: “Harmful if swallowed,” the prosecutors said.
The Chinese text only said that the substance contained natural, non-toxic ingredients, prosecutors quoted Chen as saying.
They asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Taipei Veterans General Hospital about the information on the label, prosecutors said.
FDA officials and doctors at the hospital told them that the listed ingredients could be consumed in some amount and likely would not cause harm, the prosecutors said.
They also interviewed the doctor at the clinic who had diagnosed Chang, they said.
The doctor told them that it was not possible to determine whether the gastroenteritis was caused by an infection or the cleaning agent, as the symptoms would be similar, the prosecutors said.
There was insufficient evidence as to what caused the illness, they said.
