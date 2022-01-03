China Airlines float wins prize

LOS ANGELES EVENT: The design that won the airline its record 30th award showed that it is ready to welcome travelers back to Taiwan, the company said

Staff writer, with CNA, Los Angeles





A cycling-themed float sponsored by China Airlines won the International Award for most outstanding float from outside the US at the Rose Parade in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The honor for the float, which is 17m long, 5m wide and 7.5m high, and features a family experiencing Taiwan on two wheels, made it the record-breaking 30th win for the state-owned airline.

The float was decorated with Taiwanese symbols such as tung blossoms, orchids and models of Taiwanese dishes and beverages such as braised pork with rice and boba tea.

A China Airlines float takes part in the New Year’s Day Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, yesterday. The parade went ahead despite a surge of infections due to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The float’s theme was “Two-wheeler Tourism in Taiwan.” Photo: CNA

The float was designed with the aim of attracting international visitors to Taiwan once border restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 are lifted, the airline said

The float’s designer, John Ramirez, who is married to a Taiwanese woman, said he was proud of his work and how it showcased Taiwan to the world using elements familiar to Westerners.

“I have to design the float so that the rest of the world can understand and appreciate Taiwan, but then we also look for themes and elements to put on the float that people from Taiwan recognize too and can be proud of,” he said.

Brad Shih, director of the Tourism Bureau’s Los Angeles office, left, and China Airlines marketing director for the Americas Porsche Hsu, second left, sit on bicycles next to the airline’s cycling-themed float at the Rose Parade in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: CNA

Ramirez said his biggest hope was to emulate the float’s theme and cycle around Taiwan with his family.

The airline said the design concept of a family exploring and learning about a new culture on bicycles fit well with this year’s theme of the parade, “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”

It showed that China Airlines is ready to welcome visitors to Taiwan once COVID-19 subsides, the airline added.

The airline has since 1987 participated in the annual event, which takes place before the Rose Bowl, one of the US’ largest college football games.

Last year’s event was canceled, but the parade made a comeback this year, thanks to growing vaccination rates. It featured about 50 floats, 20 marching bands and 18 equestrian teams.

Nearly 50 volunteers from the Formosa Association of Student Culture Ambassadors (FASCA) helped prepare the airline’s float.

Randy Winship, who has been helping with preparations for the past 16 editions, said he is motivated by fond memories of working in Taiwan.

“That was an important moment for me. I have been all over Asia and I love working in Taiwan,” he said.