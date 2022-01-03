TPP slams DPP for leaving Mayor Ko ‘out in the cold’

By Chen Yu-fu and Yang Hsin-hui / Staff reporters





Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) spokeswoman Yang Bao-zheng (楊寶楨) yesterday accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of political manipulation after Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) stood outdoors alone for a New Year flag-raising ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building.

Ko, who is the chairman of the TPP, was not invited inside for group photographs on Saturday morning, so he stood outside for 40 minutes as the Republic of China Tri-service Honor Guard performed.

Internet users said the scene reminded them of a national leader watching as a military parade passed in review.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je stands before the parading Republic of China Tri-service Honor Guard at a New Year flag-raising ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: CNA

Later on Saturday, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that the ceremony this year was for the first time organized by five healthcare groups.

Group members and healthcare workers who were to sing the national anthem were preparing inside the building, Chang said, adding that the number of people had exceeded the maximum occupancy of 80 people.

To comply with disease prevention measures, office staff and the organizers guided some prominent attendees to the ceremony venue, but the office apologizes to Ko for being left out, he said.

Unconvinced by Chang’s explanation, Yang said that when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) held the Presidential Hackathon Awards Ceremony inside the Presidential Office building on Dec. 26, more than 100 people were in attendance.

“Why does the office now have a maximum occupancy of 80 people for the flag-raising ceremony, and why was the Taipei mayor not invited to be with them?” she asked.

Yang said that the Central Epidemic Command Center on Oct. 28 announced that indoor venues no longer needed to limit occupancy due to COVID-19.

“Saturday’s incident is brazen political maneuvering by the DPP on the first day of 2022, an election year,” she said. “Punishing Ko Wen-je by making him stand in the cold weather — can’t the DPP be more gracious?”

Also on Saturday, Taipei City Government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) said that the city government had received an apology from the Presidential Office over the incident.

Ko understands that major events entail the organization of many details, so he was not offended, she added.

Ko has always been very punctual, so he arrived at the Presidential Office on time and was guided by a staff member to the designated spot, where he stood and watched the military parade, she added.

Yesterday, Chang said that Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) had earlier in the day phoned Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊), while National Security Council Secretary-General David Lee (李大維) had called Ko to again apologize to Ko on behalf of the Presidential Office over the incident.

Yesterday, DPP Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) said that Chang had apologized to Ko and thanked him for attending the ceremony.

As it was the first time that the healthcare groups organized the event, Hsu said that he hoped that Ko would forgive them for some parts that were not carefully thought out.

Hopefully, the incident would not lead to a political confrontation, he added.