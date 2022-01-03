Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) spokeswoman Yang Bao-zheng (楊寶楨) yesterday accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of political manipulation after Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) stood outdoors alone for a New Year flag-raising ceremony in front of the Presidential Office Building.
Ko, who is the chairman of the TPP, was not invited inside for group photographs on Saturday morning, so he stood outside for 40 minutes as the Republic of China Tri-service Honor Guard performed.
Internet users said the scene reminded them of a national leader watching as a military parade passed in review.
Photo: CNA
Later on Saturday, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that the ceremony this year was for the first time organized by five healthcare groups.
Group members and healthcare workers who were to sing the national anthem were preparing inside the building, Chang said, adding that the number of people had exceeded the maximum occupancy of 80 people.
To comply with disease prevention measures, office staff and the organizers guided some prominent attendees to the ceremony venue, but the office apologizes to Ko for being left out, he said.
Unconvinced by Chang’s explanation, Yang said that when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) held the Presidential Hackathon Awards Ceremony inside the Presidential Office building on Dec. 26, more than 100 people were in attendance.
“Why does the office now have a maximum occupancy of 80 people for the flag-raising ceremony, and why was the Taipei mayor not invited to be with them?” she asked.
Yang said that the Central Epidemic Command Center on Oct. 28 announced that indoor venues no longer needed to limit occupancy due to COVID-19.
“Saturday’s incident is brazen political maneuvering by the DPP on the first day of 2022, an election year,” she said. “Punishing Ko Wen-je by making him stand in the cold weather — can’t the DPP be more gracious?”
Also on Saturday, Taipei City Government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) said that the city government had received an apology from the Presidential Office over the incident.
Ko understands that major events entail the organization of many details, so he was not offended, she added.
Ko has always been very punctual, so he arrived at the Presidential Office on time and was guided by a staff member to the designated spot, where he stood and watched the military parade, she added.
Yesterday, Chang said that Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋) had earlier in the day phoned Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊), while National Security Council Secretary-General David Lee (李大維) had called Ko to again apologize to Ko on behalf of the Presidential Office over the incident.
Yesterday, DPP Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) said that Chang had apologized to Ko and thanked him for attending the ceremony.
As it was the first time that the healthcare groups organized the event, Hsu said that he hoped that Ko would forgive them for some parts that were not carefully thought out.
Hopefully, the incident would not lead to a political confrontation, he added.
JABBED AND READY: As the European Commission recognizes Taiwan’s digital certificate as equivalent to the EU’s, it can be used in 60 countries, the CECC said People can start applying for the Taiwan Digital COVID-19 Certificate from 8am today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said people can apply online at https://dvc.mohw.gov.tw for the certificate, which has been recognized by the European Commission as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The Taiwanese digital certificate would be issued mostly to people who need to travel abroad, he said. As of Wednesday last week, 60 countries and territories — including 27 EU member states — have joined the EU’s digital certificate system, meaning that Taiwanese digital
Chinatrust Commercial Bank — also known as CTBC Bank — is the sole partner of Taipei 101 in the 2022 Countdown to New Year event, with a 120-second Home Run Taiwan animation to be displayed on the skyscraper using 140,000 LEDs. The animation is to banish the past year’s fears of COVID-19 with a message of love, hope and solidarity with Taiwan and its people, CTBC said. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and fireworks at Taipei 101 are among the most spectacular celebrations of its kind in the world. This year, CTBC Bank is to take part in the festivities, which are
PARTICIPATION: Women’s rights advocates wanted fathers to be granted seven days paid leave for prenatal checkups and another seven days paid paternity leave The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed an amendment to the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法) that would give fathers-to-be two more days of paid leave to accompany their spouse to prenatal checkups, but civic groups said that the amendment would not offer adequate support for couples who want to raise their children together. The current regulations stipulate that employers must grant female employees five days of paid leave for pregnancy checkups. Employers should also grant male employees five days of paid paternity leave to care for their spouse and children during and after childbirth. The amendment, which is to be implemented
Prosecutors in Kaohsiung were yesterday to decide whether to charge a driver who struck and killed a woman at a crosswalk with his vehicle on Sunday while five times over the legal blood-alcohol limit. The 38-year-old suspect, identified by his surname Huang (黃), was driving under the influence (DUI) when he struck a family of four at a pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Hedong Road and Guomin Street in the city’s Cianjin District (前金) at about 7pm, police said. A 37-year-old woman surnamed Fan (范) showed no vital signs at the scene and was declared dead upon arrival at a hospital. Her