Year holds hurdles for cross-strait ties: experts

JUST DO IT: Tamkang University China studies honorary professor Chao Chun-shan said that Taipei and Beijing should communicate despite the political uncertainties

Staff writer, with CNA





Two Taiwanese academics on Saturday urged Taipei and Beijing to take advantage of opportunities for dialogue and cooperation to ease decades of tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

Their remarks came after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in her New Year address that the two sides of the Strait share the responsibility of maintaining peace and stability, and called on China to refrain from military coercion, and ease tensions via peaceful means.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) responded to Tsai’s speech by accusing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of pursuing Taiwanese independence and “continuing to manufacture lies, heightening hostility and trafficking in hatred in order to reap political benefits.”

Asked for comment, Chao Chun-shan (趙春山), honorary professor of China studies at Tamkang University, said that Taipei and Beijing face major reshuffles of political power this year, creating greater uncertainty regarding cross-strait relations.

This year, Taiwan is to hold its nine-in-one elections, while China’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is to hold its 20th National Congress, potentially shaking up the upper echelons of Chinese politics, Chao said.

While the political uncertainties might make official dialogue and exchanges more difficult, Chao said that the two sides should communicate.

Focusing exchanges on issues such as COVID-19 and trade could be a means of smoothing the path to talks, Chao said.

Similarly, Tamkang University China studies professor Chang Wu-ueh (張五岳) said that Tsai’s speech on Saturday and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) speech on Friday reiterated the same rhetoric of the past few years on cross-strait relations.

This shows that cross-strait relations have been affected by ongoing competition between the US and China, he added.

This year holds several important anniversaries that touch upon cross-strait relations, as well as US-China ties and Japan-China ties, Chang said.

This year marks 30 years since a meeting in Hong Kong between the Straits Exchange Foundation and China’s Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits. The meeting gave birth to the so-called “1992 consensus.”

The so-called “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

The concept served as a cornerstone for cross-strait exchanges when the KMT has controlled the Presidential Office.

This year also marks 50 years since Washington and Beijing signed the Shanghai Communique, which paved the way for the establishment of diplomatic relations, and also 50 years since the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and China, Chang said.

Taiwan, the US and two of the US’ important allies in the region — South Korea and the Philippines — are to hold major elections this year, Chang said.

“These important anniversaries and elections will create uncertainty regarding cross-strait relations,” he added.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to ease later this year, postponed people-to-people exchanges across the Strait could resume, Chang said.

If so, the government should prepare the necessary contingency measures, Chang added.

Beijing has adopted a hardline stance on cross-strait relations and cut off dialogue with Taiwan since Tsai first took office.

At the core of the issue is the DPP’s refusal to recognize the “1992 consensus,” as the party says that it is a “mere illusion,” as Beijing does not recognize the idea that each side is free to interpret what “one China” means.