Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





ASTRONOMY

Quadrantids to peak Tuesday

Stargazers in Taiwan are to have an opportunity to catch the annual Quadrantid meteor shower as it closes in on its peak on Tuesday, the Taipei Astronomical Museum has said. The meteor shower is to be visible from late tomorrow evening and peak in the early hours of the following morning, when it is forecast to produce 120 shooting stars per hour, the museum said. However, the celestial event might produce up to 200 meteors per hour, as the shower would peak close to the new moon and minimal interference from moonlight is expected. Compared with the Perseids meteor shower in August and the Geminid shower in December, with viewing conditions last year affected by moonlight, next week’s celestial event would feature the year’s best conditions for observation, the museum said. The Quadrantids are more challenging to observe, as their peak is exceedingly short, sometimes lasting only hours. For those who are unable to observe the event, the museum would livestream the Quadrantid meteor shower from 8 pm tomorrow on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch? v=QgAqaxiYdpQ, it said.

ENTERTAINMENT

A-mei tickets sell out fast

The first batch of tickets for A-mei’s (張惠妹) upcoming concerts at the Taipei Arena sold out within nine minutes, the singer’s record company announced yesterday. EMI Records said that the ticketing Web site recorded about 320,000 visits after the batch was released at 1pm yesterday. All 130,000 tickets for the 12 concerts were sold within less than 10 minutes, it said. Regardless of the popularity of A-mei’s upcoming ASMR World Tour, no extra dates would be added, the company said. The tour is to start in Taiwan in April. EMI said that a special “inner ear” extension to the stage would be added, featuring seats for 200 people. The section would provide fans with an immersive experience of the concert from transparent seats installed above the show’s LED floors, it said. The Taipei concerts are scheduled between April 1 and 16, and are to mark A-mei’s return to the venue for the first time since 2015, when residents in the area complained of noise pollution and panic-inducing vibrations during concerts. The venue later said it would fine performers whose concerts are louder than 63 decibels.

LABOR

Ministry extends permits

The permits for employers of migrant workers that are to expire before March 31 would be extended for an additional three months, the Workforce Development Agency said on Thursday. Employers would not have to apply for the extension, as the agency would automatically grant the extra three months, it said. For example, a permit that is to expire on Feb. 25 would be automatically extended until May 25, the agency said. Based on its regulations, employers wishing to recruit migrant workers from abroad must apply with the Ministry of Labor for a six-month permit, and their foreign workers would have to arrive in Taiwan within that period. The automatic extension would benefit about 70,000 employers, the agency said. Labor ministry statistics show that as of the end of November last year, 675,672 migrant workers were employed in Taiwan, of which the majority were from Indonesia, at 35.34 percent; followed by Vietnam, at 35 percent; the Philippines, at 21.19 percent; and Thailand, at 8.46 percent.