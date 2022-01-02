New Year’s Eve events led to spikes in mobile data usage in Taiwan, as partygoers streamed fireworks displays and sent friends and family wishes for the new year, figures released by the nation’s four largest telecoms showed.
Chunghwa Telecom said that Friday’s data usage was the highest the company had ever seen, with usage at 20 sites being at least five times higher than usual.
Data usage near Taipei 101 exceeded normal rates by at least 10 times, while usage at the site of Kaohsiung’s New Year’s countdown was six times higher than usual, company data showed.
Photo: CNA
More than 80 percent of Chunghwa Telecom users at the sites streamed the fireworks on social media such as Facebook, Line and Instagram, or exchanged new year’s messages — including videos and photographs — with family and friends through social media.
Far EasTone estimated that its subscribers’ data usage was 1.2 times higher than last year, adding that the number of voice messages sent and calls made was 1.5 times higher than usual.
The amount of data downloaded through its 4G networks was 2.5 times higher than usual, while uploads exceeded normal levels 20-fold, Far EasTone said.
Downloads through its 5G networks were 12 times higher than usual and uploads were 80 times higher, the company added.
Calls exceeded normal levels 10-fold, it said.
Asia Pacific Telecom recorded a 3.1-fold increase in data usage near sites where celebrations were held, with usage peaking about 15 minutes before and after midnight.
Uploads exceeded normal levels 6.5-fold, while data usage at hot spots, such as Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義), sites near Kaohsiung’s main event at Dream Mall and Taichung’s Shueinan Park (水湳公園), was 10 times higher than normal, Asia Pacific said.
Taiwan Star Telecom said that data usage on its networks increased 50 percent, while streaming and sending pictures and videos increased 60 percent.
Overall data usage was three times the normal rate, it said.
ASKING FOR PUNISHMENT: ‘I’m ashamed as a father,’ the variety show host wrote after his son, singer Rick Wu, allegedly smoked marijuana outside a Taipei nightclub The son of variety show host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) was yesterday released on bail after police found him allegedly smoking marijuana. Police early yesterday morning apprehended Rick Wu (吳睿軒), a 23-year-old singer who uses the stage name LucyPIE, outside the RUFF Nightclub in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). Officers on patrol smelled marijuana near the site and found him with a suspicious cigarette, police said. He was taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for suspected contraventions of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and was released at 3:20pm after posting bail of NT$100,000. Rick Wu declined to comment when leaving
JABBED AND READY: As the European Commission recognizes Taiwan’s digital certificate as equivalent to the EU’s, it can be used in 60 countries, the CECC said People can start applying for the Taiwan Digital COVID-19 Certificate from 8am today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said people can apply online at https://dvc.mohw.gov.tw for the certificate, which has been recognized by the European Commission as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The Taiwanese digital certificate would be issued mostly to people who need to travel abroad, he said. As of Wednesday last week, 60 countries and territories — including 27 EU member states — have joined the EU’s digital certificate system, meaning that Taiwanese digital
Chinatrust Commercial Bank — also known as CTBC Bank — is the sole partner of Taipei 101 in the 2022 Countdown to New Year event, with a 120-second Home Run Taiwan animation to be displayed on the skyscraper using 140,000 LEDs. The animation is to banish the past year’s fears of COVID-19 with a message of love, hope and solidarity with Taiwan and its people, CTBC said. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and fireworks at Taipei 101 are among the most spectacular celebrations of its kind in the world. This year, CTBC Bank is to take part in the festivities, which are
More than 350 streets are named after Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) or his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), due to an edict issued during the nation’s authoritarian era, a study by the Transitional Justice Commission showed. The survey of the Ministry of the Interior’s records of road names, online search engines and archival material found that 316 roads are named “Jhongjheng” (中正), a name adopted by Chiang Kai-shek, the commission said. Twenty-eight roads are named “Jieshou” (介壽) — which is an abbreviation of the slogan “long live Chiang Kai-shek” — and 11 are named “Jingguo” (經國) after Chiang Ching-kuo, it added. The survey was conducted