Increased maternity benefits and reduced public daycare fees came into effect in Taichung yesterday.
Maternity benefits were raised from NT$10,000 to NT$20,000 under the new policy, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) said during a visit to the Taichung branch of China Medical University Hospital, where she congratulated the families of babies born at the hospital yesterday.
The city’s first newborn of the year was born at the hospital at two minutes past midnight to a family surnamed Wu (吳) from Taiping District (太平).
Photo: Hung Mei-hsiu, Taipei Times
The father said that he and his wife were expecting their child to be born on Jan. 13, and were taken by surprise when his wife began having contractions on Friday afternoon.
“We knew that the maternity benefits were going up starting Jan. 1. Lucky for us our son held on until just past midnight to be born, or we would have received NT$10,000 less,” he said.
The benefit was increased as it had not been adjusted for 10 years, Lu said.
Monthly fees for public daycare were also adjusted, dropping from NT$10,000 to NT$7,000, she said, adding that after stipends are deducted, families would only need to pay NT$3,000 per child per month.
Meanwhile, public daycare facilities have been increased from five centers to 18, with plans to have 50 centers in the city by the end of next year, Lu said.
“If children can go to public daycare centers, that takes a large burden off the family,” she said. “Taichung has about 15,000 to 20,000 births annually, and maybe with these new benefits there will be even more babies born in the city.”
The Taichung City Social Affairs Bureau said that families with at least one parent who have resided in the city for 180 days or longer can apply for the city’s maternity benefits.
Those wanting to apply should do so within six months of their child’s birth by bringing the applying parent’s national identification card and stamp to a branch of the Taichung Department of Household Registration, it said.
Meanwhile, as of 2pm yesterday, Taoyuan had recorded 60 New Year’s babies — 32 boys and 28 girls, including one set of twins.
Additional reporting by Su Chin-fong and Chen En-hui
ASKING FOR PUNISHMENT: ‘I’m ashamed as a father,’ the variety show host wrote after his son, singer Rick Wu, allegedly smoked marijuana outside a Taipei nightclub The son of variety show host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) was yesterday released on bail after police found him allegedly smoking marijuana. Police early yesterday morning apprehended Rick Wu (吳睿軒), a 23-year-old singer who uses the stage name LucyPIE, outside the RUFF Nightclub in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). Officers on patrol smelled marijuana near the site and found him with a suspicious cigarette, police said. He was taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for suspected contraventions of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and was released at 3:20pm after posting bail of NT$100,000. Rick Wu declined to comment when leaving
JABBED AND READY: As the European Commission recognizes Taiwan’s digital certificate as equivalent to the EU’s, it can be used in 60 countries, the CECC said People can start applying for the Taiwan Digital COVID-19 Certificate from 8am today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said people can apply online at https://dvc.mohw.gov.tw for the certificate, which has been recognized by the European Commission as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The Taiwanese digital certificate would be issued mostly to people who need to travel abroad, he said. As of Wednesday last week, 60 countries and territories — including 27 EU member states — have joined the EU’s digital certificate system, meaning that Taiwanese digital
Chinatrust Commercial Bank — also known as CTBC Bank — is the sole partner of Taipei 101 in the 2022 Countdown to New Year event, with a 120-second Home Run Taiwan animation to be displayed on the skyscraper using 140,000 LEDs. The animation is to banish the past year’s fears of COVID-19 with a message of love, hope and solidarity with Taiwan and its people, CTBC said. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and fireworks at Taipei 101 are among the most spectacular celebrations of its kind in the world. This year, CTBC Bank is to take part in the festivities, which are
More than 350 streets are named after Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) or his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), due to an edict issued during the nation’s authoritarian era, a study by the Transitional Justice Commission showed. The survey of the Ministry of the Interior’s records of road names, online search engines and archival material found that 316 roads are named “Jhongjheng” (中正), a name adopted by Chiang Kai-shek, the commission said. Twenty-eight roads are named “Jieshou” (介壽) — which is an abbreviation of the slogan “long live Chiang Kai-shek” — and 11 are named “Jingguo” (經國) after Chiang Ching-kuo, it added. The survey was conducted