Three Omicron cases might be cluster

PROCEEDING CAUTIOUSLY: The CECC tested all hotel staff and guests staying on the same floors as three cases, and placed close contacts under home isolation

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Three imported COVID-19 cases who stayed in the same quarantine hotel in Taipei have the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, indicating a possible cluster infection, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 21 new imported cases.

The three cases, reported by the center on Thursday, arrived from different countries, but stayed on the hotel’s fifth and sixth floors around the same time.

The first case tested positive before returning home for quarantine on Tuesday, while the second case, a person staying in a room below the first, tested positive the next day after reporting symptoms.

The third case tested positive in expanded testing of all hotel staff and guests staying on the floors.

All hotel guests were on Wednesday relocated to centralized quarantine facilities or other hotels.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, said that 73 close contacts have tested negative and one positive (the third case), while results for three people are not yet in and three others have not yet been tested.

Genome sequencing on the virus samples showed that they were all infected with the Omicron variant, but there were two to four nucleotide site differences between each pair of sequences, he said.

“So far, we do not exclude the possibility of [the three cases being] a clustered infection at the hotel,” Chuang said. “But we will also ask specialists to help investigate the possible infection sources of the three cases.”

The center on Friday conducted environmental surface testing at the hotel, he said, adding that more information is needed to confirm the timeline of the cases’ onset of symptoms to determine possible transmissible periods.

New findings and information from specialists would be made public in the coming days, he added.

As the cases are being treated as a possible cluster — with close contacts and possible contacts tested and placed under home isolation or asked to practice self-health monitoring — there is no infection risk to local communities, Chuang said.

The CECC yesterday reported 21 new imported cases: nine arrivals from the US, six from Vietnam, and one each from Egypt, Germany, Guatemala, Laos, Romania and Ukraine.

Sixty-two Omicron cases have been recorded since the first case was reported on Dec. 11, the CECC said, adding that 57 were classified as breakthrough infections, four were people who received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and one was unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Taiwan has confirmed 17,050 COVID-19 cases, of which 14,436 are domestic infections reported since May 15 last year, when the nation first recorded more than 100 cases in a day.

Daily domestic case numbers have fallen to mostly single digits or zero since Aug. 15. Last month, 10 cases were reported, including seven linked to cluster infections at quarantine hotels in Taipei and Taoyuan.

Yesterday’s new cases brought the total number of imported cases to 2,396, including 418 reported last month, the CECC said.

As of Friday, the nation’s first-dose vaccination coverage had reached 79.99 percent, full vaccination coverage was 69.07 percent, the additional dose rate was 0.02 percent and the booster dose rate was 0.66 percent, center data showed.

Additional reporting by CNA