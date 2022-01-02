KMT says president embellished government’s record

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) heavily embellished the government’s achievements in her New Year’s Day address, the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Culture and Communications Committee said at the party’s new year event yesterday.

Regarding Tsai’s statement that the government has enhanced public security, the committee said that it was not true, pointing to reports of violence against convenience store clerks, drunk driving incidents, the case of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) accusing her then-boyfriend Raphael Lin (林秉樞) of assaulting her and the nation’s low birthrate.

The committee also questioned Tsai’s claims that Taiwan is becoming more accepted internationally, saying that the nation had lost eight diplomatic allies under her administration, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has yet to propose a policy on how to stem the tide of diplomatic allies switching recognition to China.

Former president Ma Ying-jeou, left, and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu attend a KMT New Year’s Day flag-raising ceremony in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Taipei Times

Taiwan lost Sao Tome and Principe in 2016, Panama in 2017, the Dominican Republic in April 2018, Burkina Faso in May 2018 and El Salvador three months later.

In 2019, the Solomon Islands and Kiribati switched recognition on Sept. 16 and 20 respectively, and last month Nicaragua switched recognition to Beijing.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said that the KMT supports freedom and democracy in international affairs, advocates peaceful interaction and dialogue on cross-strait issues, and has plans for national property, which should be looked into by the public and the ruling party, the committee said.

The economic growth Tsai spoke of does account for the widening gap between rich and poor people, the committee said.

Pointing to an online survey in which people chose “otaku” — a Japanese word that describes people with consuming interests — and “shortages” as words that represent last year, the committee said that the choices showed the hardships people faced due to a local outbreak of COVID-19 and the government’s failure to adequately prepare for vaccinations.

If Tsai truly wishes for regional peace and stability, her administration should not engage in measures that might increase cross-strait tensions, it said.

The government should maintain a “trilateral balance” in Taiwan-US-China relations, as Tsai’s policy is reducing the nation’s maneuvering room and its allies, it said.