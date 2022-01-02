Tighter rules for envoy emigration mooted

NICARAGUAN EXAMPLE: A lawmaker said there should be rules requiring diplomats to return to Taiwan when they retire to allow for security concerns to be addressed

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Shu-fen (林淑芬) on Friday urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to tighten emigration regulations for retired diplomats after former ambassador Jaime Wu’s (吳進木) naturalization in Nicaragua sparked outrage.

Nicaragua granted citizenship to Wu and his wife on Dec. 10, the day after the country announced the termination of diplomatic relations with Taiwan for the second time.

The country also seized Taiwan’s embassy to give to China.

Wu was Taiwan’s ambassador to Nicaragua for two terms from 2007 to 2011 and from 2017 to last year.

The ministry could have prevented Wu’s actions by requiring diplomats to return to Taiwan upon their retirement so that security concerns could be addressed if they wish to emigrate, Lin said.

Citing the Classified National Security Information Protection Act (國家機密保護法), Lin said that three years of post-retirement travel restrictions are placed on officials who had access to state secrets.

That Wu circumvented the rule by obtaining Nicaraguan citizenship in-country showed that the law’s flawed regulatory design might compromise national security, Lin said, adding that she makes no accusation regarding Wu’s conduct in this situation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said that the former ambassador was prevented from returning home due to his wife’s health, although he acknowledged that there is a need to improve internal regulations.