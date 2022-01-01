COVID-19: Digital vaccination travel certificates now available

JABBED AND READY: As the European Commission recognizes Taiwan’s digital certificate as equivalent to the EU’s, it can be used in 60 countries, the CECC said People can start applying for the Taiwan Digital COVID-19 Certificate from 8am today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said people can apply online at https://dvc.mohw.gov.tw for the certificate, which has been recognized by the European Commission as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The Taiwanese digital certificate would be issued mostly to people who need to travel abroad, he said. As of Wednesday last week, 60 countries and territories — including 27 EU member states — have joined the EU’s digital certificate system, meaning that Taiwanese digital

By Lee I-chia