People wait for the sun to set at the Jingzihjiao Wapan Salt Fields in Tainan’s Beimen District yesterday to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the new year.
Photo: Yang Chin-cheng, Taipei Times
ASKING FOR PUNISHMENT: ‘I’m ashamed as a father,’ the variety show host wrote after his son, singer Rick Wu, allegedly smoked marijuana outside a Taipei nightclub The son of variety show host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) was yesterday released on bail after police found him allegedly smoking marijuana. Police early yesterday morning apprehended Rick Wu (吳睿軒), a 23-year-old singer who uses the stage name LucyPIE, outside the RUFF Nightclub in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). Officers on patrol smelled marijuana near the site and found him with a suspicious cigarette, police said. He was taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for suspected contraventions of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and was released at 3:20pm after posting bail of NT$100,000. Rick Wu declined to comment when leaving
JABBED AND READY: As the European Commission recognizes Taiwan’s digital certificate as equivalent to the EU’s, it can be used in 60 countries, the CECC said People can start applying for the Taiwan Digital COVID-19 Certificate from 8am today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said people can apply online at https://dvc.mohw.gov.tw for the certificate, which has been recognized by the European Commission as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The Taiwanese digital certificate would be issued mostly to people who need to travel abroad, he said. As of Wednesday last week, 60 countries and territories — including 27 EU member states — have joined the EU’s digital certificate system, meaning that Taiwanese digital
More than 350 streets are named after Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) or his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), due to an edict issued during the nation’s authoritarian era, a study by the Transitional Justice Commission showed. The survey of the Ministry of the Interior’s records of road names, online search engines and archival material found that 316 roads are named “Jhongjheng” (中正), a name adopted by Chiang Kai-shek, the commission said. Twenty-eight roads are named “Jieshou” (介壽) — which is an abbreviation of the slogan “long live Chiang Kai-shek” — and 11 are named “Jingguo” (經國) after Chiang Ching-kuo, it added. The survey was conducted
Chinatrust Commercial Bank — also known as CTBC Bank — is the sole partner of Taipei 101 in the 2022 Countdown to New Year event, with a 120-second Home Run Taiwan animation to be displayed on the skyscraper using 140,000 LEDs. The animation is to banish the past year’s fears of COVID-19 with a message of love, hope and solidarity with Taiwan and its people, CTBC said. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and fireworks at Taipei 101 are among the most spectacular celebrations of its kind in the world. This year, CTBC Bank is to take part in the festivities, which are