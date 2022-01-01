Taichung legislative by-election campaigning is ramping up for its final week, as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate yesterday released her theme song and canvassed local markets, while the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) candidate dressed up as a bear to meet parents and children at an outdoor event.
DPP candidate Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) canvassed a morning market in Shalu District (沙鹿) and the surrounding area, accompanied by DPP legislators and Taichung city councilors.
Her office also unveiled Freedom Flower (自由的花) as her campaign song, which is sung in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) and originally performed by the Taiwanese band The Village Armed Youth Band (農村武裝青年), who released the song in 2011 and approved its use in the campaign.
Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times
KMT candidate Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒) in the morning visited temples and traditional markets in Shalu, and in the afternoon, his office hosted an outdoor event for parents and children in Shalu’s Dodi Borough (斗抵).
The party was one of several arts festival events, in which visitors were entertained by clowns, magicians, cartoon characters and performances by a children’s theater troupe. Yen dressed as a teddy bear.
The Jan. 9 by-election is to fill Taichung’s second electoral district seat, left vacant following the recall of former legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) of the Taiwan Statebuilding Party in October.
Photo: Chang Hsuan-che, Taipei Times
The Central Election Committee’s Taichung Office on Thursday hosted a television presentation for all five candidates in the by-election.
Yen focused on infrastructure projects and improvements made while serving two terms as legislator in the post from 2013 to 2020.
He emphasized the Yen family’s deep roots in Taichung, saying it is his duty to continue in public service.
Lin discussed her medical career in Taichung and work as DPP legislator-at-large from 2016 to 2020, during which she focused on issues such as women, youth, immigrants, gender equality, family, public health and social welfare.
Separately, DPP lawmakers in southern Taiwan organized a bicycle ride to support Lin and independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), who represents Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) and part of Zhongzheng District (中正) and faces a Jan. 9 recall vote. The bike ride started from Pingtung County.
ASKING FOR PUNISHMENT: ‘I’m ashamed as a father,’ the variety show host wrote after his son, singer Rick Wu, allegedly smoked marijuana outside a Taipei nightclub The son of variety show host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) was yesterday released on bail after police found him allegedly smoking marijuana. Police early yesterday morning apprehended Rick Wu (吳睿軒), a 23-year-old singer who uses the stage name LucyPIE, outside the RUFF Nightclub in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). Officers on patrol smelled marijuana near the site and found him with a suspicious cigarette, police said. He was taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for suspected contraventions of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and was released at 3:20pm after posting bail of NT$100,000. Rick Wu declined to comment when leaving
JABBED AND READY: As the European Commission recognizes Taiwan’s digital certificate as equivalent to the EU’s, it can be used in 60 countries, the CECC said People can start applying for the Taiwan Digital COVID-19 Certificate from 8am today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said people can apply online at https://dvc.mohw.gov.tw for the certificate, which has been recognized by the European Commission as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The Taiwanese digital certificate would be issued mostly to people who need to travel abroad, he said. As of Wednesday last week, 60 countries and territories — including 27 EU member states — have joined the EU’s digital certificate system, meaning that Taiwanese digital
More than 350 streets are named after Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) or his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), due to an edict issued during the nation’s authoritarian era, a study by the Transitional Justice Commission showed. The survey of the Ministry of the Interior’s records of road names, online search engines and archival material found that 316 roads are named “Jhongjheng” (中正), a name adopted by Chiang Kai-shek, the commission said. Twenty-eight roads are named “Jieshou” (介壽) — which is an abbreviation of the slogan “long live Chiang Kai-shek” — and 11 are named “Jingguo” (經國) after Chiang Ching-kuo, it added. The survey was conducted
Chinatrust Commercial Bank — also known as CTBC Bank — is the sole partner of Taipei 101 in the 2022 Countdown to New Year event, with a 120-second Home Run Taiwan animation to be displayed on the skyscraper using 140,000 LEDs. The animation is to banish the past year’s fears of COVID-19 with a message of love, hope and solidarity with Taiwan and its people, CTBC said. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and fireworks at Taipei 101 are among the most spectacular celebrations of its kind in the world. This year, CTBC Bank is to take part in the festivities, which are