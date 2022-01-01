By-election campaign heating up

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Taichung legislative by-election campaigning is ramping up for its final week, as the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate yesterday released her theme song and canvassed local markets, while the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) candidate dressed up as a bear to meet parents and children at an outdoor event.

DPP candidate Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) canvassed a morning market in Shalu District (沙鹿) and the surrounding area, accompanied by DPP legislators and Taichung city councilors.

Her office also unveiled Freedom Flower (自由的花) as her campaign song, which is sung in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) and originally performed by the Taiwanese band The Village Armed Youth Band (農村武裝青年), who released the song in 2011 and approved its use in the campaign.

Yen Kuan-heng, right, the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) candidate for a by-election in Taichung’s second electoral district, on Wednesday shakes hands with a stallholder at a market in Wurih District. Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times

KMT candidate Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒) in the morning visited temples and traditional markets in Shalu, and in the afternoon, his office hosted an outdoor event for parents and children in Shalu’s Dodi Borough (斗抵).

The party was one of several arts festival events, in which visitors were entertained by clowns, magicians, cartoon characters and performances by a children’s theater troupe. Yen dressed as a teddy bear.

The Jan. 9 by-election is to fill Taichung’s second electoral district seat, left vacant following the recall of former legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) of the Taiwan Statebuilding Party in October.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kao Chia-yu, right, campaigns for Lin Ching-yi, the party’s candidate for a by-election in Taichung’s second electoral district, in Taichung yesterday. Photo: Chang Hsuan-che, Taipei Times

The Central Election Committee’s Taichung Office on Thursday hosted a television presentation for all five candidates in the by-election.

Yen focused on infrastructure projects and improvements made while serving two terms as legislator in the post from 2013 to 2020.

He emphasized the Yen family’s deep roots in Taichung, saying it is his duty to continue in public service.

Lin discussed her medical career in Taichung and work as DPP legislator-at-large from 2016 to 2020, during which she focused on issues such as women, youth, immigrants, gender equality, family, public health and social welfare.

Separately, DPP lawmakers in southern Taiwan organized a bicycle ride to support Lin and independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), who represents Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) and part of Zhongzheng District (中正) and faces a Jan. 9 recall vote. The bike ride started from Pingtung County.