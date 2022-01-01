The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is to establish its US liaison office near the White House, a KMT official familiar with the matter said yesterday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the KMT’s liaison office is planned for the northwest section of Pennsylvania Avenue, which connects the Capitol building to the White House in Washington.
No further details about the planned office were provided.
Photo: Chang Chia-ming, Taipei Times
The party closed its US office in 2008, shortly after Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of the KMT was elected president.
KMT Director of International Affairs Eric Huang (黃裕鈞) visited Washington in November to help re-establish the liaison office so that the party could rebuild its base for interacting with the US.
The trip occurred after former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) became KMT chairman in October and pledged to deepen the party’s relationship with Washington while maintaining ties with Beijing.
At a news conference on Tuesday, KMT Department of International Affairs head Alexander Huang (黃介正) said the liaison office is likely to open after the Lunar New Year holiday, which is from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6.
The source yesterday said that Chu would attend the office’s inauguration and announce the party’s representative to the US at that time.
Members of the liaison office are to hold private meetings with US officials, think tank representatives and individual scholars specializing in Asia-Pacific affairs beginning this month, the official said.
Similar events are also to be held in Boston next month to allow the KMT to communicate its position on various issues with the US, the official said.
ASKING FOR PUNISHMENT: ‘I’m ashamed as a father,’ the variety show host wrote after his son, singer Rick Wu, allegedly smoked marijuana outside a Taipei nightclub The son of variety show host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) was yesterday released on bail after police found him allegedly smoking marijuana. Police early yesterday morning apprehended Rick Wu (吳睿軒), a 23-year-old singer who uses the stage name LucyPIE, outside the RUFF Nightclub in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). Officers on patrol smelled marijuana near the site and found him with a suspicious cigarette, police said. He was taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for suspected contraventions of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and was released at 3:20pm after posting bail of NT$100,000. Rick Wu declined to comment when leaving
JABBED AND READY: As the European Commission recognizes Taiwan’s digital certificate as equivalent to the EU’s, it can be used in 60 countries, the CECC said People can start applying for the Taiwan Digital COVID-19 Certificate from 8am today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said people can apply online at https://dvc.mohw.gov.tw for the certificate, which has been recognized by the European Commission as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The Taiwanese digital certificate would be issued mostly to people who need to travel abroad, he said. As of Wednesday last week, 60 countries and territories — including 27 EU member states — have joined the EU’s digital certificate system, meaning that Taiwanese digital
More than 350 streets are named after Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) or his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), due to an edict issued during the nation’s authoritarian era, a study by the Transitional Justice Commission showed. The survey of the Ministry of the Interior’s records of road names, online search engines and archival material found that 316 roads are named “Jhongjheng” (中正), a name adopted by Chiang Kai-shek, the commission said. Twenty-eight roads are named “Jieshou” (介壽) — which is an abbreviation of the slogan “long live Chiang Kai-shek” — and 11 are named “Jingguo” (經國) after Chiang Ching-kuo, it added. The survey was conducted
Chinatrust Commercial Bank — also known as CTBC Bank — is the sole partner of Taipei 101 in the 2022 Countdown to New Year event, with a 120-second Home Run Taiwan animation to be displayed on the skyscraper using 140,000 LEDs. The animation is to banish the past year’s fears of COVID-19 with a message of love, hope and solidarity with Taiwan and its people, CTBC said. The New Year’s Eve countdown party and fireworks at Taipei 101 are among the most spectacular celebrations of its kind in the world. This year, CTBC Bank is to take part in the festivities, which are