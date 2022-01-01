KMT seeks US office near White House

Staff writer, with CNA





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is to establish its US liaison office near the White House, a KMT official familiar with the matter said yesterday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the KMT’s liaison office is planned for the northwest section of Pennsylvania Avenue, which connects the Capitol building to the White House in Washington.

No further details about the planned office were provided.

The party closed its US office in 2008, shortly after Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of the KMT was elected president.

KMT Director of International Affairs Eric Huang (黃裕鈞) visited Washington in November to help re-establish the liaison office so that the party could rebuild its base for interacting with the US.

The trip occurred after former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) became KMT chairman in October and pledged to deepen the party’s relationship with Washington while maintaining ties with Beijing.

At a news conference on Tuesday, KMT Department of International Affairs head Alexander Huang (黃介正) said the liaison office is likely to open after the Lunar New Year holiday, which is from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6.

The source yesterday said that Chu would attend the office’s inauguration and announce the party’s representative to the US at that time.

Members of the liaison office are to hold private meetings with US officials, think tank representatives and individual scholars specializing in Asia-Pacific affairs beginning this month, the official said.

Similar events are also to be held in Boston next month to allow the KMT to communicate its position on various issues with the US, the official said.