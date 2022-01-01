Alishan security cameras to deter pheasant feeding

By Tsai Tsung-hsun and Kayleigh Madjar / Staff reporter, with staff writer





To catch photographers attempting to lure pheasants with food, the Chiayi Forest District Office plans to install security cameras in areas frequented by the fowl.

The photogenic Mikado pheasant is a popular subject for wildlife photography enthusiasts, drawing scores to the Alishan Forest Recreation Area (阿里山國家森林遊樂區) to see them every year.

The pheasants are relatively alert and shy, preferring to emerge in the afternoon fog or in the forest after a light rain, photographer Huang Yuan-ming (黃源明) said.

A Mikado pheasant is pictured in Chiayi County in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Huang Yuan-ming

This preference, in addition to its elegant walk, has earned the fowl the nickname “King in the Mist,” Huang added.

The pheasants often appear near the Mount Ogasawara (小笠原山) outlook on Alishan, giving visitors a rare chance to observe them up close, he said.

However, feeding, scaring or bothering the pheasants is illegal, and can have a significant effect on their behavior, he said.

Some photographers seeking a good shot often try to lure the birds with food, Huang said, calling it a selfish act.

Feeding wild animals disturbs their foraging habits, office deputy director Lee Ting-chung (李定忠) said on Thursday.

The action is illegal under articles 16 and 18 of the Wildlife Conservation Act (野生動物保育法) and punishable by up to one year in prison, detention and a fine of between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000, Lee added.

Although no one has yet been penalized for luring pheasants this year, two offenders have been photographed feeding them this month, he said.

The office has added patrols and installed surveillance cameras in key areas, he said, adding that those caught enticing the birds with food would be penalized immediately.

The pheasants at Mount Ogasawara have become accustomed to people, Wild Bird Society of Chiayi chair Chen Chien-hua (陳建樺) said, adding that visitors can take many impressive photographs without affecting the birds’ natural behavior.