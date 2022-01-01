Man suspected of killing his sister

By Ho Tsung-han / Staff reporter





Taichung police yesterday named a 43-year-old man surnamed Chou (周) as a suspect in the killing of his elder sister, whose body was found on a roadside in the city’s Dadu District (大肚) earlier in the day.

Police said the killing was related to a dispute over money.

A passerby called an ambulance after finding the 45-year-old woman, who had a stab wound, but was still alive, police said, adding that she was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An investigation found that Chou had a dispute about money with his sister, and had asked her and her male partner, a 44-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳), to move out from the apartment that he rented.

Chou was quoted by police as having admitted to quarreling with his sister and stabbing her with a fruit knife, which medics said caused the fatal wound, as it punctured her heart and resulted in severe bleeding.

Chou said that he was the only one paying the rent on the apartment and he had been demanding that his sister and Chen move out, police said.

Witnesses said they saw Chen riding a scooter carrying the bleeding woman, but she fell off on the roadside. Chen tried to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation, but then abandoned her and rode away, police said.

Background checks showed that Chen likely fled the scene because he had a previous record for using illegal drugs and was afraid of being arrested, police said, adding that Chou and his sister also had drug convictions.