Public-sector pay increases delayed later into next year

BACKDATED: Although legislative reviews mean pay raises would start later into next year, the government said it would pay workers retroactively

Staff writer, with CNA





Pay raises for public sector workers scheduled to take effect tomorrow would not be received by workers until later next year, due to a protracted legislative review of the central government’s budget for next year, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday.

The Executive Yuan approved a 4 percent wage hike for all public-sector workers in October on the back of a positive outlook for the economy, and in response to increases in private-sector salaries and a rise in the minimum wage.

Lo said that the timeline for the pay increases has been disrupted by an ongoing review of the budget bill by legislative committees.

Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng speaks at the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lee Hsin-fang, Taipei Times

All legislative caucuses last week agreed at inter-party negotiations to send the bill past the committee review stage and through to a second reading in the legislature.

Lo said that the government aims to implement its budget plan after it is approved by the legislature, so that public employees would still receive the pay raise backdated to January.

Public-sector employees last received a pay raise in 2018, when salaries were increased by 3 percent, Directorate-General of Personnel Administration data showed.

The planned 4 percent hike is to be the highest percentage pay increase for public-sector workers in 25 years. A 5 percent raise was given in 1996.

In other news, Lo said that the Changhua County Government’s application to convert the region to a special municipality would be reviewed by the Ministry of the Interior in line with the Local Government Act (地方制度法).

The act stipulates that a region with a population of 1.25 million and above, and has “special needs for political, economic, cultural and metropolitan developments,” can be reconstituted as a special municipality.

The central Taiwan region has a population of about 1,256,000.

Lo said that Changhua’s special development needs would be determined by the ministry, and its recommendations would be submitted to Cabinet.