Pay raises for public sector workers scheduled to take effect tomorrow would not be received by workers until later next year, due to a protracted legislative review of the central government’s budget for next year, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said yesterday.
The Executive Yuan approved a 4 percent wage hike for all public-sector workers in October on the back of a positive outlook for the economy, and in response to increases in private-sector salaries and a rise in the minimum wage.
Lo said that the timeline for the pay increases has been disrupted by an ongoing review of the budget bill by legislative committees.
Photo: Lee Hsin-fang, Taipei Times
All legislative caucuses last week agreed at inter-party negotiations to send the bill past the committee review stage and through to a second reading in the legislature.
Lo said that the government aims to implement its budget plan after it is approved by the legislature, so that public employees would still receive the pay raise backdated to January.
Public-sector employees last received a pay raise in 2018, when salaries were increased by 3 percent, Directorate-General of Personnel Administration data showed.
The planned 4 percent hike is to be the highest percentage pay increase for public-sector workers in 25 years. A 5 percent raise was given in 1996.
In other news, Lo said that the Changhua County Government’s application to convert the region to a special municipality would be reviewed by the Ministry of the Interior in line with the Local Government Act (地方制度法).
The act stipulates that a region with a population of 1.25 million and above, and has “special needs for political, economic, cultural and metropolitan developments,” can be reconstituted as a special municipality.
The central Taiwan region has a population of about 1,256,000.
Lo said that Changhua’s special development needs would be determined by the ministry, and its recommendations would be submitted to Cabinet.
ASKING FOR PUNISHMENT: ‘I’m ashamed as a father,’ the variety show host wrote after his son, singer Rick Wu, allegedly smoked marijuana outside a Taipei nightclub The son of variety show host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) was yesterday released on bail after police found him allegedly smoking marijuana. Police early yesterday morning apprehended Rick Wu (吳睿軒), a 23-year-old singer who uses the stage name LucyPIE, outside the RUFF Nightclub in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). Officers on patrol smelled marijuana near the site and found him with a suspicious cigarette, police said. He was taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for suspected contraventions of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and was released at 3:20pm after posting bail of NT$100,000. Rick Wu declined to comment when leaving
JABBED AND READY: As the European Commission recognizes Taiwan’s digital certificate as equivalent to the EU’s, it can be used in 60 countries, the CECC said People can start applying for the Taiwan Digital COVID-19 Certificate from 8am today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said people can apply online at https://dvc.mohw.gov.tw for the certificate, which has been recognized by the European Commission as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The Taiwanese digital certificate would be issued mostly to people who need to travel abroad, he said. As of Wednesday last week, 60 countries and territories — including 27 EU member states — have joined the EU’s digital certificate system, meaning that Taiwanese digital
More than 350 streets are named after Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) or his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), due to an edict issued during the nation’s authoritarian era, a study by the Transitional Justice Commission showed. The survey of the Ministry of the Interior’s records of road names, online search engines and archival material found that 316 roads are named “Jhongjheng” (中正), a name adopted by Chiang Kai-shek, the commission said. Twenty-eight roads are named “Jieshou” (介壽) — which is an abbreviation of the slogan “long live Chiang Kai-shek” — and 11 are named “Jingguo” (經國) after Chiang Ching-kuo, it added. The survey was conducted
PARTICIPATION: Women’s rights advocates wanted fathers to be granted seven days paid leave for prenatal checkups and another seven days paid paternity leave The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed an amendment to the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法) that would give fathers-to-be two more days of paid leave to accompany their spouse to prenatal checkups, but civic groups said that the amendment would not offer adequate support for couples who want to raise their children together. The current regulations stipulate that employers must grant female employees five days of paid leave for pregnancy checkups. Employers should also grant male employees five days of paid paternity leave to care for their spouse and children during and after childbirth. The amendment, which is to be implemented