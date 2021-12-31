Constitutional protection of animals garners support

Staff writer, with CNA





Opposition party leaders on Wednesday joined advocacy groups to voice their support for enshrining the protection of animals in the Constitution through an amendment, amid a lack of progress in the legislature.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supports the inclusion of animal protection in the Constitution, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said at the opening of a forum in Taipei, organized by the Animal Protection Legislation Movement Alliance (APLMA), a coalition of eight animal rights groups.

The KMT has made the protection of animals and their rights part of its charter, Chu said, adding that animal protection transcends party lines.

New Power Party Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said that such an amendment is essential for improving animal protection.

She also called for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to commit to promoting the inclusion of animal protection in the Constitution.

Previously, KMT Legislator Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) both said they had introduced versions of a constitutional amendment to protect animals.

Several DPP and TPP lawmakers have also expressed support for such legislation.

Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋), who also attended the conference, said that there had been little progress on constitutional matters at the legislature’s Constitutional Amendment Committee.

The ad-hoc committee was formed last year to push for several constitutional amendments that seek to lower the voting age, and abolish the Examination Yuan and Control Yuan, among other issues.

The conveners of the 39-member committee held their first meeting since May on Thursday last week to discuss the committee’s agenda, but no progress was made in deciding on amendments.

Animal rights groups have been campaigning since last year for a constitutional amendment that would enshrine the protection and welfare of all animals, APLMA said.

The Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), which has been in effect for more than two decades, has proven insufficient in protecting animals and preventing incidents of animal cruelty, the alliance said, adding that the effectiveness of the act was often undermined by other regulations.