Opposition party leaders on Wednesday joined advocacy groups to voice their support for enshrining the protection of animals in the Constitution through an amendment, amid a lack of progress in the legislature.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) supports the inclusion of animal protection in the Constitution, KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said at the opening of a forum in Taipei, organized by the Animal Protection Legislation Movement Alliance (APLMA), a coalition of eight animal rights groups.
The KMT has made the protection of animals and their rights part of its charter, Chu said, adding that animal protection transcends party lines.
New Power Party Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) said that such an amendment is essential for improving animal protection.
She also called for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to commit to promoting the inclusion of animal protection in the Constitution.
Previously, KMT Legislator Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) both said they had introduced versions of a constitutional amendment to protect animals.
Several DPP and TPP lawmakers have also expressed support for such legislation.
Presidential Office Deputy Secretary-General Lee Chun-yi (李俊俋), who also attended the conference, said that there had been little progress on constitutional matters at the legislature’s Constitutional Amendment Committee.
The ad-hoc committee was formed last year to push for several constitutional amendments that seek to lower the voting age, and abolish the Examination Yuan and Control Yuan, among other issues.
The conveners of the 39-member committee held their first meeting since May on Thursday last week to discuss the committee’s agenda, but no progress was made in deciding on amendments.
Animal rights groups have been campaigning since last year for a constitutional amendment that would enshrine the protection and welfare of all animals, APLMA said.
The Animal Protection Act (動物保護法), which has been in effect for more than two decades, has proven insufficient in protecting animals and preventing incidents of animal cruelty, the alliance said, adding that the effectiveness of the act was often undermined by other regulations.
ASKING FOR PUNISHMENT: ‘I’m ashamed as a father,’ the variety show host wrote after his son, singer Rick Wu, allegedly smoked marijuana outside a Taipei nightclub The son of variety show host Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) was yesterday released on bail after police found him allegedly smoking marijuana. Police early yesterday morning apprehended Rick Wu (吳睿軒), a 23-year-old singer who uses the stage name LucyPIE, outside the RUFF Nightclub in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義). Officers on patrol smelled marijuana near the site and found him with a suspicious cigarette, police said. He was taken to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for suspected contraventions of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) and was released at 3:20pm after posting bail of NT$100,000. Rick Wu declined to comment when leaving
JABBED AND READY: As the European Commission recognizes Taiwan’s digital certificate as equivalent to the EU’s, it can be used in 60 countries, the CECC said People can start applying for the Taiwan Digital COVID-19 Certificate from 8am today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said people can apply online at https://dvc.mohw.gov.tw for the certificate, which has been recognized by the European Commission as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID Certificate. The Taiwanese digital certificate would be issued mostly to people who need to travel abroad, he said. As of Wednesday last week, 60 countries and territories — including 27 EU member states — have joined the EU’s digital certificate system, meaning that Taiwanese digital
More than 350 streets are named after Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) or his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), due to an edict issued during the nation’s authoritarian era, a study by the Transitional Justice Commission showed. The survey of the Ministry of the Interior’s records of road names, online search engines and archival material found that 316 roads are named “Jhongjheng” (中正), a name adopted by Chiang Kai-shek, the commission said. Twenty-eight roads are named “Jieshou” (介壽) — which is an abbreviation of the slogan “long live Chiang Kai-shek” — and 11 are named “Jingguo” (經國) after Chiang Ching-kuo, it added. The survey was conducted
PARTICIPATION: Women’s rights advocates wanted fathers to be granted seven days paid leave for prenatal checkups and another seven days paid paternity leave The Legislative Yuan yesterday passed an amendment to the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法) that would give fathers-to-be two more days of paid leave to accompany their spouse to prenatal checkups, but civic groups said that the amendment would not offer adequate support for couples who want to raise their children together. The current regulations stipulate that employers must grant female employees five days of paid leave for pregnancy checkups. Employers should also grant male employees five days of paid paternity leave to care for their spouse and children during and after childbirth. The amendment, which is to be implemented