Premier tells ministry to bolster child medical care

‘THIS IS EMBARRASSING’: To help lower the nation’s 4.5 percent infant mortality rate, the health ministry would seek to expand a program to improve perinatal care

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday instructed the Ministry of Health and Welfare to increase resources to enhance child medical care amid a high infant mortality rate.

The nation’s mortality rate for infants, at 4.5 percent, is significantly higher than Japan’s 2.5 percent and South Korea’s 3.2 percent, Su said.

“This is embarrassing. It should not be like this,” Su said at a Cabinet meeting in Taipei, adding that Taiwan’s advancements in medicine and public health should reduce mortality rates.

According to Ministry of the Interior data, Taiwan’s population growth reversed starting last year, with the count of newborns at an all-time low of 165,249.

Referring to a program approved by the Executive Yuan in February last year, Su said that more resources could be allocated to improve the scope of the program, as well as expedite its implementation.

The program, which runs through 2024, aims to achieve eight goals: improve perinatal care; establish emergency medicine networks; increase the quality of medical care in severe or rare cases; develop a system to transport children with severe conditions; establish a platform to help identify difficult to diagnose conditions; step up training for medical personnel specializing in pediatric care; promote the development of specialty care units in pediatric departments; and promote consultation services for disadvantaged families.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said it is implementing the program through medical centers, regional hospitals, local hospitals and clinics.

At the regional level, the program has established eight medical task forces to diagnose and care for children with severe or rare diseases, as well as a platform that would aid doctors in diagnosing such conditions, the ministry said.

At the local level, hospitals have improved their capabilities in perinatal care and emergency medicine for infants, while three regional hospitals have started trialing an “open hospital” model — allowing pregnant women to undergo prenatal exams at local clinics, before giving birth at a hospital — which would allow for continuous medical care, it said.

At the clinic level, the program has begun trialing pediatric specialty treatments in 10 counties and cities this year, with more than 53,370 children under the age of three visiting pediatricians as of this month, it said.

It has become imperative for the ministry to safeguard the health of each newborn, and the program offers children the best medical care they can receive at every stage of their life, it said.