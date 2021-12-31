Court reverses convictions for 2002 death of teacher

Staff writer, with CNA





Two men convicted over the death of a teacher 19 years ago were exonerated yesterday after the Taiwan High Court overturned guilty verdicts from 2012.

Wang Chi-cheng (王淇政) and Hung Shih-wei (洪世緯) were presented with flowers by family and friends outside the High Court’s Taichung branch after they were found not guilty of murdering after-school care center teacher Chen Chi-hsuan (陳琪瑄) in the early hours of Dec. 7, 2002.

Statements by witnesses were inconsistent and could not prove that the two men had worked together to murder Chen, the court said, adding that Hung and Chen were not friends at the time and did not have a motive to kill her.

Wang Chi-cheng, center left holding bouquet, and Hung Shih-wei, center right holding bouquet, are surrounded by family and supporters outside the Taichung branch of the High Court yesterday after their convictions over the death of a teacher in 2002 were overturned. Photo: CNA

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Wang thanked those who had fought for his innocence, while Hung thanked friends and family who supported him.

“Thank you for your support. It makes us more confident,” Hung said.

In 2012, Wang and Hung were sentenced to prison terms of 15 and 12.5 years respectively.

The 2012 trial heard that Wang, who was Chen’s boyfriend at the time, lifted her over a railing on the Houfeng Bridge — which crosses the Dajia River (大甲溪) in Taichung — and let go of her hand, causing her to fall to her death.

Prosecutors argued that Chen had wanted to break up with Wang, and that Hung had helped Wang lift her over the railing.

In 2019, the High Court acquitted Wang and Hung, saying the possibility that Chen climbed over the railing by herself could not be ruled out.

Prosecutors appealed the ruling and in May last year, the Supreme Court revoked the not guilty ruling and sent the case back to the High Court.