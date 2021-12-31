Judicial authorities yesterday detained a woman surnamed Chiang (江) and her boyfriend, surnamed Chang (張), for allegedly killing Chiang’s father.
The father, a 57-year-old security guard at an elementary school in Taichung, provided financial support for Chiang, who recently returned from the US after studying there for seven years, including a stay at a language school, police said.
Chiang was at odds with her family, as she could not obtain a diploma from a community university, as she had been unable to complete tuition payments, police said.
Chiang had been staying at a rented property with Chang after returning to Taiwan earlier this year, police said.
The couple often asked Chiang’s father for money and criticized him when they were unable to get what they wanted, police said, adding that the father had reported multiple such incidents as domestic abuse.
Chiang’s younger sister was quoted by police as saying that her father told her that he would return home late on Sunday.
The sister filed a report with police the following day after her father had failed to return, they said.
Police on Tuesday located the father’s cellphone and scooter in Huangjhukeng (黃竹坑), a hilly area in Taichung’s Taiping District (太平), and found his body in a nearby ditch soon afterward.
After reviewing footage from surveillance cameras, police named Chiang and Chang as suspects and took them in for questioning on the same day.
The two said that they were involved after they were shown the footage, photographs and other evidence, police said.
Police quoted Chiang as saying that she was unhappy with her father because he had been unable to provide money for her to continue her studies in the US and he was opposed to her relationship with Chang.
Chang told officers that he had struck Chiang’s father on the head three times with a hammer before the two of them transported the body on the scooter to Huangjhukeng, where they abandoned it, police said.
Additional reporting by Ho Tsung-han and Su Chin-feng
