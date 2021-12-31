Taiwan lifts entry ban on workers from Thailand

THREE-WEEK PROCESS: Migrant workers face a 14-day quarantine and sevens days of self-health management in government facilities, effectively 21 days of isolation

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan has lifted an entry ban on migrant workers from Thailand with immediate effect, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday.

After a spike in domestic COVID-19 cases in May, Taiwan barred all foreign nationals without residency — including migrant workers — from entering Taiwan.

However, the border restrictions have been waived for migrant workers from Thailand, with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) agreeing to the move in light of Thailand’s willingness to cooperate and adhere to Taiwan’s COVID-19 rules, the ministry said in a statement.

Taiwan on Nov. 11 lifted an entry ban on migrant workers from Indonesia for similar reasons.

Indonesian migrant workers had initially been barred from entering Taiwan in December last year due to a surge of COVID-19 cases imported from the Southeast Asian nation.

The home countries of migrant workers now exempt from the ban are required to implement measures to facilitate entry, including a review of disease prevention plans submitted by labor brokers, ensuring such plans are carried out and compiling a list of at least 50 medical institutions that are certified to issue valid COVID-19 test results.

In addition, migrant workers need to be tested for COVID-19 before they enter work training centers in their home countries and test negative again three days before departing for Taiwan.

If they test negative, prospective migrant workers must quarantine for the 72 hours leading up to their flight.

Discussions regarding the entry of migrant workers from the Philippines and Vietnam are still ongoing with the governments of those two countries.

Migrant workers who arrive in Taiwan on or before Feb. 14 must spend the mandatory 14-day quarantine and the subsequent seven-day self-health management period in government facilities — effectively a 21-day quarantine.

As part of the conditions of entry, employers must pay workers for the time they spend in a government quarantine facility during the seven-day self-health management period, the ministry said.

Hsueh Chien-chung (薛鑑忠), head of the Workforce Development Agency’s Cross-Border Workforce Management Division, said that employers can access the ministry’s Entry and Departure of the Foreign Labor Airport Care Service Web site to apply for accommodation for migrant workers to undergo the 21-day quarantine.

From tomorrow until Jan. 14, the CECC is providing 350 beds for migrant workers in quarantine facilities, which are available to book via the Web site, Hsueh said, adding that some workers would be given priority according to a points-based system.

The system that the ministry has adopted for arriving migrant workers is based on vaccination status, the COVID-19 situation in their home countries and the accommodation that their employers in Taiwan offer.

Those with more points are to get higher priority when entering Taiwan.