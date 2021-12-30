Independent Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) accused the pan-blue camp of mounting a “campaign of mudslinging and rumors,” after residents in Taipei’s fifth electoral district found pamphlets in their mailboxes saying he had forced people to eat pork containing ractopamine and pushed to lift a ban on food imports from areas in Japan after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster in 2011.
The rocker-turned-politician is facing a recall vote on Jan. 9, initiated by groups affiliated with Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). Lim represents the fifth electoral district, which covers Wanhua District (萬華) and part of Zhongzheng District (中正).
While campaigning with supporters yesterday and on Tuesday, Lim denied what he said were “baseless accusations,” saying he has not pushed to import food contaminated with radiation, as pamphlets printed by the “Kanding (崁頂) Area Group for Recall of Freddy Lim” had said.
Photo: CNA
Another pamphlet, purportedly distributed by the “Oust Freddy Lim Headquarters,” said that “Lim forced people to eat imported pork containing ractopamine.”
It also said that “he was not conscripted and suffers from anxiety disorder, and is not fit to serve as a legislator,” “he does not live in the electoral district” and “always stands against the people, and bad-mouths his political opponents.”
The opposition camp was using hurtful tactics and baseless accusations to vilify him, Lim said.
“These people are working to remove me, to deliver a gift to the KMT,” Lim said.
“The accusations in the pamphlets are not true, using false information to deceive the public. [The groups] have no scruples about causing social strife and stirring up hatred among different groups,” Lim said. “We all know this recall vote has no legitimacy; now they are using malevolent methods to abuse and tarnish me... So I ask people vote “no” in this vengeful recall vote to end such unneeded turmoil in Taiwan.”
Lim and Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), who is running in the legislative by-election for Taichung’s second electoral district on Jan. 9, attended an event at Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei yesterday afternoon, at which party leaders called on local members to mobilize their friends and relatives to help campaign.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), in her role as party chairperson issued a mandate for all elected DPP officials and members to provide as much assistance as they can.
Taiwan must maintain international competitiveness, while maintaining a healthy, stable democracy, so it must end “these vengeful recall votes,” which arise from malicious intent and create social strife, Tsai said.
“Lin is ... gentle and caring as a female doctor, yet also has a strong character. She will fight for justice and fairness for her local constituents, and improve economic development in the area,” Tsai said.
As for Lim, Tsai said: “For Taipei’s recall vote, we ask people to take a firm stance and vote ‘no,’ because we need this energetic and hardworking legislator to remain a part of the strong ‘Taiwan Team’ in the legislature.”
“Right now … [Taiwan] must focus on economic development and fighting the [COVID-19] pandemic, as well as other challenges,” she said. “Let us call on our supporters to return home to vote, to safeguard Taichung’s second electoral district, and Taipei’s Wanhua and Zhongzheng districts. This is the most effective way to end this spiteful politicking, so your local regions can have a better future.”
In his address, Lim said he has received support from borough wardens from the pan-green and pan-blue camps.
“It is because I have worked on many programs and events with them for local neighborhoods,” he said.
“I ask people to vote against the recall, so we can end this farce, and sustain Taiwan’s democracy,” Lim added.
Lin said that while she was campaigning in Taichung she had met many elderly people who were sad and “had tears in their eyes.”
“It is because they have suffered for too many years under the oppression of a prominent family clan that is wealthy and holds political clout,” she said.
“I have learned about so many wrongdoings, illegal actions and perverse things going on in Taichung,” Lin said. “So I urge people to vote, to change their hometown for the better ... to remove this malignant cancer from Taichung, to vote for the elderly who have for too long suffered ... under this deplorable local family clan.”
