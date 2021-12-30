Zenan Foundation seeks donations for food box program

Staff writer, with CNA





The Zenan Homeless Social Welfare Foundation is calling for donations to help remedy a 60 percent funding shortfall for food boxes to be distributed to people in need over the Lunar New Year holiday.

The foundation yesterday told reporters that it plans to distribute about 12,000 red envelopes containing NT$500 (US$18.06) each, as well as boxes of prepared and packaged food.

The total cost of the program is about NT$13.2 million for 12,000 NT$500 red envelopes and NT$600 for each food package, the foundation said.

Zenan Homeless Social Welfare Foundation volunteers, right, give food to a man in Taoyuan on Saturday.

However, only 30 to 40 percent of the money has been raised for the program so far, as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many businesses — some of which have closed for good — and people who have donated in previous years, the foundation said.

It said that it is asking the public for financial support, as well as donations of groceries and toiletries.

Distribution is to start on Jan. 18 or 19 ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the foundation said.

Separately, the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families is also seeking donations as it aims to raise NT$70 million to help struggling families.

The organization is holding a promotion in which the first 1,500 people to donate NT$2,000 are to receive a 720ml travel mug.