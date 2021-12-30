One killed in nine-vehicle pileup on Kaohsiung freeway

One person was killed and three were injured in a nine-vehicle pileup on a southbound section of National Sun Yat-sen Freeway (Freeway No. 1) in Kaohsiung, police said yesterday.

The crash occurred at about 10am near the 373.1km mark southbound on the freeway, near the Qijing-Kaohsiung Port exit, police said.

Four people were rushed to hospitals, police said.

One of them, a 47-year-old man surnamed Wu (吳), had an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, police said.

Wu was declared dead by doctors at about midday.

Another man in his 40s, who had no obvious lacerations, and two women, who reported chest pain, were taken to three different hospitals, police said.

They said an initial investigation showed that the crash was apparently caused by a 29-year-old truck driver, who hit a vehicle in front of him, which led to the pileup.

A vehicle in a northbound lane was hit by debris from the crash, they said.

Traffic returned to normal after the lanes were fully reopened at 12:17pm, police said.

The investigation was ongoing, they said.

In New Taipei City, one person was killed and three others injured when a vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a vegetable stand in Sindian District (新店) on Tuesday evening, police said.

A vendor at the vegetable stand, a 68-year-old woman surnamed Liu (劉), had no vital signs when emergency crews rushed to the scene at about 6pm, police said, adding that she was pronounced dead at Cardinal Tien Hospital a short time later.

Two pedestrians were injured, as well as the 70-year-old driver, surnamed Teng (鄧), who sustained head injuries and was rushed to the same hospital, police said.

Teng panicked and lost control of the vehicle when his two-year-old grandchild fell from a safety seat in the back as he was making a U-turn, police said.

Teng inadvertently hit the accelerator and the vehicle careened into the vegetable stand on the side of the road and smashed into a storefront, they said.

The child, who was the sole passenger, was unhurt, and the two pedestrians sustained minor injures, police said.

Teng passed a breath alcohol test, they said.