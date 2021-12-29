Public housing incentives start Jan. 1: ministry

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





Incentives to transform hotels and other property into public housing are to begin on Saturday, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday.

Approved by the Executive Yuan on Dec. 16, the program aims to help hoteliers and landlords weather the COVID-19 pandemic, while also satisfying demand for affordable housing.

The ministry expects 20,000 units — 16,000 hotel units and 4,000 empty private or public-owned units — to be created within two years through the three-year program, which offers tax breaks, subsidies, loan assistance and guidance for converting properties.

Ministry of the Interior announces that a new incentive program to transform hotels into public housing will begin on Jan.1st. The picture shows a hotel room in an undated photo. Photo courtesy of Tourism Bureau

If 10 percent of all regular hotel rooms are converted, along with 4,000 other properties, an estimated 20,000 public housing units would be created, the ministry said.

Participating hoteliers would be exempted from land and housing taxes, as well as from business tax on rental income.

Subsidies of NT$40,000 per unit would be available for renovations from the National Housing and Urban Regeneration Center, with an additional NT$10,000 available to hotels that have closed.

Rental discounts of 50, 30 or 20 percent on the market rate would also be offered, in addition to NT$3,000 off notary fees for the rental contract.

Hoteliers are to be guided through financial and administrative hurdles, with the Department of Land Administration assisting with rental certification and the Tourism Bureau helping with loans and financing, the ministry said.

Priority would be granted to hotels planning to convert entire properties.

The ministry has over the past two months been explaining the program to landlord and hotelier associations, with the center soon to announce application details and criteria.

All properties must meet architectural and safety standards, the ministry said, adding that those that fail would only be granted subsidies after they pass the inspections.